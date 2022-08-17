Ricky Steamboat has special role for AEW Dynamite; Chris Jericho issues warning

AEW is bringing out the dragons for the special House of the Dragon tie-in for Dynamite to promote HBO’s Game of Thrones spin-off. The feature bout is “The American Dragon” Bryan Danielson versus “The Dragon Slayer” Daniel Garcia in two-out-of-three falls. AEW is also bringing in Dragon Lee to compete with Rush and Andrade against the Young Bucks and a mystery partner. The dragons don’t stop there.

AEW announced that Ricky “The Dragon” Steamboat will have a guest role as timekeeper.

For tomorrow’s Wednesday Night #AEWDynamite presented by @HBO’s @HouseofDragon, we have the perfect special guest timekeeper for the event: Ricky The Dragon Steamboat, one of the greatest pro wrestlers of all-time, making his return to @TBSNetwork tomorrow night at 8pm ET/7pm CT! pic.twitter.com/yrMQOb3SFW — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) August 17, 2022

That is a cool way to honor a professional wrestling legend. Don’t tell that to Chris Jericho though. He issued a warning to Steamboat.

Jericho and Steamboat have beef dating back to 2009 culminating in “The Dragon” wrestling a comeback match at WWE Backlash in his first singles bout since 1994. Jericho had the last laugh by submitting Steamboat in the Walls of Jericho.

Be careful not to discard Jericho’s words as an empty threat. There is room in the story for Steamboat to prevent Jericho from cheating on behalf of Garcia. We’ll see how it all shakes out Wednesday night on Dynamite.

Steamboat’s Hall of Fame career accolades include holding the NWA World Heavyweight Championship, NWA/WCW United States Heavyweight Championship, NWA/WCW World Television Championship, WWF Intercontinental Heavyweight Championship, and various other titles. In 1987 at Wrestlemania III, Steamboat wrestled against “Macho Man” Randy Savage in arguably the greatest match of all-time.

Are you excited to see Ricky “The Dragon” Steamboat in a guest spot for AEW?