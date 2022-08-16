Being The Elite teases Kenny Omega as Young Bucks’ trios partner, but it seems fishy

Kenny Omega has been out of action since losing the AEW World Championship to Hangman Page at Full Gear on November 13, 2021. No clear timetable had been publicly established for Omega’s return from injury, but signs are pointing to The Best Bout Machine coming back soon, possibly on Wednesday night Dynamite.

The main tease revolves around the AEW World Trios Championship tournament. Adam Cole and reDRagon ambushed the Young Bucks in a heinous attack, Hangman declined the Bucks’ offer to reunite as a trio, and the Jackson boys are still left without a partner for their tournament bout on Dynamite.

The latest bit to add to the story is Matt Jackson receiving an intriguing phone call to close Being the Elite.

“Young Bucks Trios Partner..?” - Being The Elite, Ep. 319 opened with the Young Bucks discussing an intriguing proposal for Hangman. Matt confidently flipped a water bottle to show good fortune on his side. One problem though. It took Matt eleven takes to finally complete the trick. That turned out to be foreshadowing.

Cut to Cutler creeping on Hangman in the bathroom as Hangman pretended to wash his hands when he really didn’t. The Dark Order didn’t mind about the cowboy’s dirty mitts, but they did have something to say about Hangman saving the Bucks from Cole’s attack.

Alex Reynolds and Evil Uno explained that the group is okay with an open relationship. Hangman can hang with the Bucks, if that’s what he fancies. In the words of John Silver, “If you need to dip your wick over there and then come back here and just mash it together, then that’s up to you, dude.” They just want Hangman to be happy and all of them to be friends. Hangman was appreciative of their attitude and wanted to look at pictures of feet together. They clearly did not stumble across photos of Chris Jericho’s disgusting toes.

Cut to the scene from Dynamite with Matt’s apology and Hangman turning down the Hung Bucks reunion. Hangman valued the offer, but he decided to stand by the Dark Order and their quest to win trios gold. Hangman suggested that Bucks have a partner who would never turn his back on them.

After the Bucks exited, Silver appreciated Hangman’s gesture. He whispered into Hangman’s ear that he would never want to fight him in the ring. Silver cherishes Hangman and their friendship. Silver sealed it with a kiss on the cheek.

The closing scene was Matt lounging on the sofa with pizza boxes and water bottles laying about. A phone call interrupted television viewing. Matt listened, then asked, “Are you sure? You’re sure you’re ready?” Black out with a sound effect for a cliffhanger.

Odds are strong that Kenny Omega will be the mystery man, but something seems fishy. I smell a red herring. It feels too obvious, but, at the same time, not obvious enough.

For example, last week, it appeared that Hangman was speaking with the Bucks as a BTE cliffhanger. That scene made us expect a Hung Bucks reunion, and that didn’t pan out. While we still don’t know who Hangman saw, it is clear with hindsight that it wasn’t the Jacksons.

That’s why I suspect a different outcome is in play. I have too many doubts that Omega is a certainty. Matt didn’t seem all that excited on the phone. You’d think he would be thrilled and more energetic at the great news of Omega as partner.

The main reason for my apprehension is that the Young Bucks with Omega would be instant favorites to win the trios titles. Sure, Cole could plot a plan to cost them a win, but that cheapens that tournament. The eventual winners would feel like placeholders until the Elite come calling.

If not Omega, then Brandon Cutler could step up. As Hangman said, somebody has to take the pin when the Bucks lose. You know who else is ready? Always ready, to be more specific. Matt Cardona. He had a cup of coffee in AEW palling with Cody Rhodes. Cardona is also coming back from injury. His schedule is busy with Impact, NWA, and GCW, but I’m sure Cardona could squeeze in an appearance if AEW asked.

This was a decent edition of BTE worth watching with lots of clever wisecracks throughout the story building. Other bits from the episode included Ryan Nemeth wearing assless pants with full backside cheekage and Silver retaining the BTE Championship against Evil Uno in a game of flipping water bottles.

Who do you think will be the Young Bucks’ partner for their trios tournament match? If not Omega, what are some realistic alternatives?