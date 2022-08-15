Watch AEW Dark: Elevation Episode 76

All Elite Wrestling (AEW) is back tonight (Mon., Aug. 15, 2022) with its YouTube exclusive show, Dark: Elevation, featuring Tony Schiavone and Paul Wight on commentary to call the action. It airs on this night at 7 pm ET/6 pm CT each week.
Here’s the card:
- Dark Order vs. T.U.G. Cooper & Drew System & Rylie Jackson & Adam Grace
- Heather Reckless vs. Penelope Ford
- Sierra vs. Serena Deeb
- Julia Hart vs. Free-Range Kara
- Justin Fowler & JT Energy vs. The Acclaimed
- Travis Titan & Arik Cannon vs. Tony Nese & Josh Woods
- Hikaru Shida & ThunderStorm vs. Emi Sakura & Marina Shafir & Nyla Rose
- Jah-C & JDX vs. Private Party
- Konosuke Takeshita vs. The Wingmen’s Cezar Bononi
Enjoy the show!
