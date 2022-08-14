AEW All Out match card, rumors

AEW is running down the tracks for their next PPV. All Out is scheduled for Sunday, September 4 at Now Arena in the Chicago, IL. With three weeks to go, the show only has one official match so far, and we don’t even know the competitors for that contest yet. Let’s break down the All Out card and bouts likely to fill the lineup.

All Out currently consists of:

AEW World Trios Championship: Tournament final

That’s all at this point in time. Opening round matchups include Death Triangle vs. Will Ospreay & Aussie Open, Andrade, Dragon Lee, & Rush vs. Young Bucks & partner, House of Black vs. Dark Order, and Trustbusters vs. Best Friends.

Matchups that seem like a lock for All Out include:

AEW World Championship: CM Punk (c) vs. Jon Moxley

Christian Cage vs. Jungle Boy

Punk is the current world champ, and Moxley is the current interim world champ in Punk’s injury absence. Punk made a surprise return during Dynamite. It’s just a matter of paperwork at this point. The same goes for Kingston and Guevara. Kingston already signed his contract. Guevara was away on his wedding to Tay Conti. Sammy may do some hemming and hawing, but he’ll sign in the end, even if Kingston has knock him out and force a signature. That feud relates to Sammy helping Chris Jericho defeat Kingston in a barbed wire match. Christian and Jungle Boy are engaged in one of the hottest programs in AEW at the moment. JB needs satisfaction after Christian played the long con for this feud.

Other likely championship challenges to join All Out include:

AEW Women’s World Championship: Thunder Rosa (c) vs. Toni Storm

Toni Storm is the #1 contender for Thunder Rosa, but the champ is hesitant to declare combat on her new friend. Since Thunder already beat Storm at the Forbidden Door PPV, that makes me think Dr. Britt Baker DMD finds a way to insert herself into a three-way. Jade and Athena have been orbiting each other for months, and it is only a matter of time before that bout becomes official.

The TNT Championship and the AEW World Tag Team Championship are a little trickier to predict. Wardlow has beef with incessant pest Jay Lethal, however, the champ recently beat the challenger clean at Battle of the Belts III. In my opinion, a singles rematch will be a tough sell for All Out. Perhaps Wardlow will be involved in trios competition. When Wardlow was outnumbered by Lethal, Sonjay Dutt, and Satnam Singh, former Pinnacle allies FTR showed up to have Wardlow’s back.

FTR’s involvement in that feud also muddies the AEW tag title picture. FTR currently hold the AAA, NJPW, and ROH tag belts. They have also been ranked #1 for numerous consecutive weeks. For whatever reason, FTR hasn’t yet demanded a crack at getting back the AEW gold. Champions Swerve Strickland and Keith Lee have noticed the lack of urgency from top 5 teams. Does FTR pull the trigger after some instigation from the champs? Or will they be busy with helping Wardlow? If the Top Guys are out, then perhaps AEW knocks on the Forbidden Door for tag team contenders.

Singles feuds that could produce PPV matchups include:

Bryan Danielson vs. Chris Jericho

Ricky Starks vs. Will Hobbs

Ruby Soho vs. Tay Conti

Jericho had a hand in putting Danielson on the sidelines. Once Danielson presumably deals with Daniel Garcia, a fight with Jericho is a logical next step. Hobbs clobbered Starks to combust Team Taz. Conti smashed a car door on Soho’s arm. Both of those incidents demand payback. I know being on the PPV is desired, but I’d debate having Starks versus Hobbs and Conti versus Soho on TV to give them full time as feature bouts for All Out week. Otherwise, they could get lost in the shuffle on the PPV.

The trickiest part of figuring out the All Out card is predicting how the trios tournament shakes out. Possible matches stemming from losers could include:

Adam Cole, Bobby Fish, & Kyle O’Reilly vs. Young Bucks & Hangman Page

Andrade, Rush, & Dragon Lee vs. Private Party & Matt Hardy

Darby Allin, Sting, & Miro vs. Malakai Black, Brody King, & Buddy Matthews

A lot of fans believe Kenny Omega will be the surprise partner for the Young Bucks, but I’m not so sure. The Bucks and Omega are a mega team that should earn a spot in the finals. If not, then that means the Undisputed interfere. That would be a bit crumby for Omega’s hot return. For that reason, I think the Bucks take Brandon Cutler with no other options and lose in the first round. That leaves room for Hangman to step in to serve justice to Adam Cole. I think the flow fits better that way too. Hangman had an extended feud with Cole already, and the former AEW world champ doesn’t have an apparent direction for singles action on All Out.

Private Party has something to prove to Andrade, but I don’t think they will be winning the tag team titles from Swerve and Lee. That could lead to dissension with Andrade. On BTE, there have been teases of Private Party jumping back into bed with Hardy. The interactions between Sting and Black need resolution. Sting’s pattern of awesome multi-man PPV matches could continue against the House of Black.

That wraps up the direction for matches that could come to fruition at All Out, but let’s not forget the ROH side as filler with Claudio Castagnoli as ROH world champion, Mercedes Martinez as ROH women’s champion, FTR as ROH tag team champions, Samoa Joe as ROH TV champion, Wheeler Yuta as ROH pure champion, and Dalton Castle & The Boys as ROH six-man champions.

What’s your guess for the All Out full card? What’s your preference for your perfect All Out lineup?