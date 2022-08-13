Kris Statlander to undergo surgery for ‘completely torn ACL and lateral meniscus’

We knew that Kris Statlander injured her knee and would be out of action as a result — a real bummer considering she just returned from another knee injury not long ago, and was in the midst of a getting a nice push from AEW.

But we didn’t know the details or the extent of the injury. Statlander shared those details in this Instagram.

During the video portion, Stat explains she’s still doing “leg day” a week after suffering a “completely torn ACL and lateral meniscus.” The caption explains that she’s working out (with precautions) in order maintain strength ahead of the surgery she’ll be getting to repair her knee.

Statlander’s run of injuries the past few years is reminiscent of another talented woman, Tegan Nox/Nixon Newell, formerly of WWE. While Nox hasn’t wrestled since her release last fall, she was healthy at the time. Here’s hoping Stat can make a similar comeback.