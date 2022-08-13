AEW is trying to make Rampage feel like less of a B-show

A frequent criticism of Rampage is that it’s not exactly must see TV. Despite Tony Khan’s early promises it wouldn’t be a “B-show”, AEW’s Friday night offering has at times struggled to feel even that important — especially if you’re not invested in Ring of Honor angles.

It looks like TK & company are trying to address that, however. This week’s episode featured an anticipated Bryan Danielson segment, and a Sonny Kiss angle that should generate buzz for a variety of reasons. And for next Friday (Aug. 19), they’ve booked two title matches — one involving a challenger with a non-wrestling following.

The odds of Private Party upsetting Swerve Strickland & Keith Lee to win the Tag titles, or wrestler and Jersey Shore star Zack Clayton taking the FTW belt from HOOK, aren’t very good. But promoting the episode as featuring two championship matches is a step-up from workrate showcases, multi-man matches and ROH programs.

In fact, just having three meaningful matches (Ari Daivari, Slim J & Parker Boudreaux of Kiss’ new stable The Trustbusters takee on Best Friends Orange Cassidy, Trent Beretta & Chuck Taylor in the Trios Tournament) booked a week in advance could help Rampage. Often times, the bulk of each Friday’s card is set-up the preceding Wednesday, and can get lost in the shuffle of all the other stuff jammed into every Dynamite.

Do you think AEW is trying to increase the importance of Rampage? If so, do you think it will work?