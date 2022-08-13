Parker Boudreaux is All Elite; Sonny Kiss turns heel

Following tonight’s (Aug. 12) episode of Rampage, Parker Boudreaux just got the “All Elite” treatment from AEW President Tony Khan.

Boudreaux first gained notoriety in pro wrestling in early 2021 for being a Brock Lesnar clone. He debuted in NXT with a new name and a new look in late 2021. Things didn’t work out there, and he was released by WWE earlier this year. Tony Khan quickly snatched him up and put him in The Trustbusters faction, led by Ari Daivari.

Parker’s been working that gimmick on AEW’s YouTube shows, and tonight was his first match on AEW television. He completely dominated Sonny Kiss and picked up the win.

Later in the show, Orange Cassidy defeated Daivari. Boudreaux hit the ring to destroy the babyface, but Kiss confronted him. Sonny then turned heel, kicking Orange Cassidy right in the balls. Kiss is now presumably the newest member of The Trustbusters.

Not willing to accept the results of the match, the #TrustBusters take matters in to their own hands by attacking #BestFriends and it looks like the #TrustBusters have recruited another member! What a turn of events at the conclusion of #AEWRampage #QuakeByTheLake on TNT tonight pic.twitter.com/NLe872ZCIy — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) August 13, 2022

Are you excited to see more Parker Boudreaux and heel Sonny Kiss on AEW television, Cagesiders?