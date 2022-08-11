Quake by the Lake fails to shake up AEW’s ratings

The ratings and viewership data are in for last night’s (Aug. 10) episode of AEW Dynamite.

Per Showbuzz Daily, Dynamite netted 972,000 viewers for a 0.33 rating point in the 18-49 year old demographic. Dynamite finished first place in the demo rating on cable for the night.

Dynamite’s overall audience increased from last week’s 938,000 viewers, and the demo rating ticked up slightly from last week’s 0.32.

This was Dynamite’s “Quake by the Lake” episode, which featured major fights like Darby Allin vs. Brody King in a Coffin match and Jon Moxley defending the interim AEW world title against Chris Jericho.

The landscape in AEW shifted thanks to the surprise return of CM Punk, but I was expecting bigger ratings and viewership moves than what we got here. Nothing was shaken up in that regard; AEW has maintained a very stable threshold around 950K viewers and a 0.32 to 0.33 demo rating over the previous five Dynamite episodes. It’s typically good enough for a first place finish, which Tony Khan will gladly sign up for, but he’s having a difficult time creating sustained growth in the numbers.

We’ll see if that audience growth comes now that CM Punk is back and Kenny Omega might be next...

Here’s a breakdown of AEW viewership and rating in the 18-49 demo over the last year:

