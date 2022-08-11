After Kris Statlander was abruptly removed from the latest AEW rankings, there were growing concerns over a potential injury that she might have suffered on Dark. Her injured status was then confirmed on last night’s episode of Dynamite.

Following up on the news, Kris sent out the following tweet today, revealing that her knee needs to be fixed:

Damn. Wishing you the best recovery. You’re really good — Bayley (@itsBayleyWWE) August 11, 2022

Statlander previously suffered a torn ACL with her left knee in June 2020. She eventually returned to AEW in an Arcade Anarchy match in late March 2021. Her right knee is now injured just when she appeared to be on the cusp of a match for either the AEW women’s world championship or the TBS championship.

As you can also in the above tweets, WWE star Bayley responded to Statlander’s injury news by expressing support and well wishes. Bayley just recently returned to WWE after missing more than one year from the ring due to a torn ACL.