AEW Rampage spoilers for Aug. 12: Danielson returns, Redbeard, Jersey Shore, more!

AEW rolled into Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota, for yesterday’s episode of Dynamite, where they also taped tomorrow night’s (Aug. 12) episode of Rampage.

AEW has advertised several matches for the card on Friday night. Let’s see how the results panned out, courtesy of spoilers from F4WOnline and Wrestling Observer Radio:

Bryan Danielson cut a promo for next Wednesday’s match against Daniel Garcia. Garcia came out and said Bryan used to be his hero. Danielson said he originally wanted Garcia to be in the Blackpool Combat Club before Jericho got in his ear, and Garcia should focus more on being the best technical wrestler in the world.

Sammy Guevara & Tay Melo retained the AAA mixed tag team championships against Dante Martin & Skye Blue. Guevara accepted Eddie Kingston’s challenge for a match at All Out.

Parker Boudreaux defeated Sonny Kiss.

Gunn Club defeated Erick Redbeard & Danhausen. Daddy Ass cut a promo afterwards, saying that his sons needs to step up. Stokely Hathaway showed up and appeared to be interested in Colten and Austin Gunn.

A HOOK interview was interrupted by Zack Clayton (from Jersey Shore Reunion), who challenged HOOK to an FTW title match. The fight will take place on the following week’s Rampage.

Orange Cassidy defeated Ari Daivari. Parker Boudreaux confronted Cassidy after the match. Sonny Kiss gave Cassidy a low blow, and everyone beat the hell out of Orange.

Will you be checking out Rampage on Friday?