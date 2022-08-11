 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Miro’s definitely coming for House of Black (we think)

By Sean Rueter
The Miro/Malakai Black program that started in earnest at Forbidden Door has been a little hard to follow.

Was that to add suspense? To stall due to injury, or to not interfere with House of Black’s feud with Darby Allin & Sting? Just bad creative or too-clever-for-its-own-good execution?

Probably a little from all of those columns. But after weeks of signs that could be interpreted various ways, Miro’s latest pre-tape clearly shows him rejecting Julia Hart’s pitch to join Malakai as she did, and making a pretty definitive (we think?) statement about his intentions.

“There is only one woman who can touch The Redeemer, and you are not her. Go and tell your pagans that I accept their gift. I own it. And I’m going to use it to destroy them.

“My warpath to my god is clear now. And it leads directly to the House of Black.”

I suppose Malakai could make another sales pitch, or this could be an extra abstruse way of saying he’s going to change the House from within. But I think “warpath” is pretty clear. I mean, we even get a fully lighted look at the left side of Miro’s face, for those of you who are really into the mythology of the mist.

Let us know what you think. And check out the rest of the highlights from last night’s Dynamite. As usual, AEW doles out YouTube videos slowly. But we’ve compiled what they’ve released as of this morning in a playlist, and tried to catch you up with the rest of the episode via Twitter clips below that.

