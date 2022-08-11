The Miro/Malakai Black program that started in earnest at Forbidden Door has been a little hard to follow.

Was that to add suspense? To stall due to injury, or to not interfere with House of Black’s feud with Darby Allin & Sting? Just bad creative or too-clever-for-its-own-good execution?

Probably a little from all of those columns. But after weeks of signs that could be interpreted various ways, Miro’s latest pre-tape clearly shows him rejecting Julia Hart’s pitch to join Malakai as she did, and making a pretty definitive (we think?) statement about his intentions.

The Redeemer MIRO's warpath leads directly to the House of Black



Tune into TBS NOW to watch #AEWDynamite: #QuakeByTheLake pic.twitter.com/BT9zHbkM8E — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) August 11, 2022

“There is only one woman who can touch The Redeemer, and you are not her. Go and tell your pagans that I accept their gift. I own it. And I’m going to use it to destroy them. “My warpath to my god is clear now. And it leads directly to the House of Black.”

I suppose Malakai could make another sales pitch, or this could be an extra abstruse way of saying he’s going to change the House from within. But I think “warpath” is pretty clear. I mean, we even get a fully lighted look at the left side of Miro’s face, for those of you who are really into the mythology of the mist.

Let us know what you think. And check out the rest of the highlights from last night’s Dynamite. As usual, AEW doles out YouTube videos slowly. But we’ve compiled what they’ve released as of this morning in a playlist, and tried to catch you up with the rest of the episode via Twitter clips below that.

Darby Allin Gets His Revenge and Buries Brody King

Jon Moxley Taps Out the “Lionheart” Chris Jericho

The AEW World Champion CM Punk is Back!

#AEW Interim World Champion Jon Moxley has some words for Chris Jericho ahead of their match TONIGHT at #AEWDynamite: Quake by the Lake



Tune into TBS NOW to watch AEW Dynamite pic.twitter.com/E4RTodpX48 — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) August 11, 2022

"Be careful what you ask for Mox!" - #Lionheart Chris Jericho before his #AEW Interim World Championship match against Jon Moxley TONIGHT at #AEWDynamite: Quake by the Lake



Tune into TBS NOW to watch AEW Dynamite pic.twitter.com/Ajgo4uNv2U — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) August 11, 2022

Penta unmasks himself to save his brother!!! #AEWDynamite #QuakeByTheLake is LIVE on TBS!

#LaFaccionIngobernable get the victory in this incredible Tornado Tag Team Match here at #AEWDynamite #QuakeByTheLake!

Who will team with the Young Bucks NEXT WEEK in the AEW World Trios Championship Tournament when Dynamite is LIVE from Charleston, WV?



Tune into TBS NOW to watch #AEWDynamite: #QuakeByTheLake pic.twitter.com/YOKvjSg43q — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) August 11, 2022

Dominant victory for Luchasaurus tonight on #AEWDynamite #QuakeByTheLake LIVE on TBS!

Things gets out of hand back stage as Jungle Boy attacks Christian Cage during his congratulatory speech to Luchasaurus at #AEWDynamite #QuakeByTheLake!

The Jericho Appreciation Society proclaims a new AEW Interim World Champion will be crowned TONIGHT!



Tune into TBS NOW to watch #AEWDynamite: #QuakeByTheLake pic.twitter.com/3P7x6OkB7K — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) August 11, 2022

Nobody says "NO" to the Factory



Tune into TBS NOW to watch #AEWDynamite: #QuakeByTheLake pic.twitter.com/6jOWbJCSz1 — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) August 11, 2022

TNT Champion Wardlow, with the help of Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler of #FTR, gets his revenge on Jay Lethal, Sonjay and Satnam Singh for their ruthless attack after the bell at #AEWBattleOfTheBelts!

Billy Gunn is not happy with the results of last week's Dumpster Match



Tune into TBS NOW to watch #AEWDynamite: #QuakeByTheLake pic.twitter.com/buyzQDp6uj — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) August 11, 2022

TBS Champion Jade Cargill remains undefeated and retains her title, but gets taken out by "Baddie" in disguise - Athena! The #FallenGoddess has her eyes firmly set on that TBS Championship! #AEWDynamite #QuakeByTheLake is LIVE on TBS!

Toni Storm is the new #1 contender of the #AEW Women's World Championship....



Tune into TBS NOW to watch #AEWDynamite: #QuakeByTheLake pic.twitter.com/vL4j8e6RkV — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) August 11, 2022

