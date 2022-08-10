I was right! Sorry, I’m a small man who has to take his victories wherever he can. Anyway...

Two weeks ago on Dynamite, Daniel Garcia got the biggest win of his young career. Sure, he needed some help from fellow Jericho Appreciation Society member Jake Hager, but beating Bryan Danielson is still beating Bryan Danielson.

Garcia’s made a point to remind us about it ever since, dubbing himself the Dragonslayer (since he beat the American Dragon) and wondering why Danielson hasn’t been around to support his fellow Blackpool Combat Club members.

It was only a matter of time before Bryan returned and sought a chance to even the score. And next Wednesday’s episode of Dynamite, which will be presented by HBO’s Game of Thrones prequel series House of the Dragon, seems like a good place to have the Dragon face the Dragonslayer.

And like they would in King’s Landing (eh, they’d probably just fight to the death in Westeros, but work with me here), it’ll be a two out of three falls match!

Doesn’t mean the JAS won’t still get involved, but at least the BCC can keep them from helping Garcia win more than once. And that should be all Danielson needs. The Dragon can’t lose on the House of the Dragon tie-in episode, can he?

That match will presumably main event the Aug. 17 Dynamite, a show that will also feature the start of the Trios Title Tournament with The Young Bucks & a MYSTERY PARTNER against Andrade El Ídolo, Rush & Dragon Lee. The newly top ranked Toni Storm will also be in action against KiLynn King.

Danielson will address his issues with Garcia on Rampage this Friday (Aug. 12). That show, which tapes tonight in Minneapolis, will also feature promos from FTW champ HOOK & Tag champs Swerve in our Glory, the return of Erick Redbeard to team with Danhausen against Gunn Club, two Trustbusters matches in Parker Boudreaux vs. Sonny Kiss & Orange Cassidy vs. Ari Daivari, and an AAA Mixed Tag title bout between the newly married Sammy Guevara & Tay Conti (now going by Tay Melo) against Dante Martin & Skye Blue.

Sound like a good next week for AEW?