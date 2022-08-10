Statlander’s injury confirmed, and ThunderStorm is gonna explode!

Unfortunately, my man Manolo’s suspicions about why Kris Statlander disappeared from the latest AEW Rankings have proven right. Stat seemed to be on a collision course with either Women’s World champion Thunder Rosa or TBS champ Jade Cargill, but it was confirmed on Dynamite tonight (Aug. 10) that another injury is going to sideline her for a while.

As we also saw in the Rankings, the new #1 is Toni Storm. The Aussie’s been in a successful partnership with Rosa, but she’s not going to let friendship get in the way of her ultimate goal — the AEW Women’s title.

Toni Storm is the new #1 contender of the #AEW Women's World Championship....



Toni Storm is the new #1 contender of the #AEW Women's World Championship....

Their exchange was cordial, but the champ doesn’t seem to want a rematch of their Forbidden Door match. Heel turn coming for one half of ThunderStorm?

Meanwhile, Cargill put down a game Madison Rayne to run her record to 36-0, then was surprised by third ranked Athena. Expect a one-on-one match between those two to be the next big TBS title program.

TBS Champion Jade Cargill remains undefeated and retains her title, but gets taken out by "Baddie" in disguise - Athena! The #FallenGoddess has her eyes firmly set on that TBS Championship!

