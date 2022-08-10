AEW’s Trios Tournament has a bracket, Will Ospreay & Dragon Lee, but no Hung Bucks

During the Quake at the Lake broadcast, AEW announced that their Trios Title Tournament will start next Wednesday (Aug. 17).

In revealing the entire bracket, which features several expected teams and one big unexpected one in New Japan’s Will Ospreay & Aussie Open.

They also gave us the first match. Next week, Andrade El Ídolo & Rush will team with the latter’s brother Dragon Lee, making his debut in the company (Lee’s worked Tony Khan’s Ring of Honor, but not AEW). Their opponents will be The Young Bucks and... a mystery third.

Matt & Nick Jackson sought to answer that mystery tonight, but while Hangman Page appreciated their apology. But he told his old Hung Bucks partners that since Dark Order’s always had his back, he’ll have theirs in the tournament. Hangman is sitting out the chase for the belts to corner his loyal friends.

Who will team with the Young Bucks NEXT WEEK in the AEW World Trios Championship Tournament when Dynamite is LIVE from Charleston, WV?



Tune into TBS NOW to watch #AEWDynamite: #QuakeByTheLake pic.twitter.com/YOKvjSg43q — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) August 11, 2022

The Jacksons said they understood, but snapped at Brandon Cutler’s suggestion he could be their third. Popular speculation is this is setting up the return of Kenneth By Gawd Omega... we’ll find out by next week.

Get complete results and coverage of everything from tonight’s Dynamite here.