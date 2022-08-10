AEW Rankings (Aug. 10, 2022): Kris Statlander drops out due to suspected injury

AEW released their latest rankings (Aug. 10, 2022). Let’s check out the movers and shakers.

Men:

Hangman Page remains #1. Jay Lethal lost his TNT Championship challenge to Wardlow and dropped from #2 to #5. #2 Will Hobbs, #3 Chris Jericho, and #4 Daniel Garcia all moved up one spot with the fall of Lethal.

It’s interesting that Jericho didn’t leap to #1. His win over ROH Pure champion Wheeler Yuta last week was certainly impressive. Hangman hasn’t had a singles victory since June 22 against Silas Young. Hobbs was victorious last week versus the competitor known as Ren Jones, who is hardly on the level off young Yuta. Jericho will get his chance to shut up the haters when he wrestles Jon Moxley on Dynamite with the AEW Interim World Championship on the line.

Women:

Kris Statlander was bumped all the way out from #2. That is certainly a curious situation. There has been no public acknowledgement of injury, but she did tweak her knee in victory over Sierra on Dark.

High kick by @callmekrisstat and she picks up another W! Don’t miss any more #AEWDark action, tune in right here: ▶️ https://t.co/0TErnKo0mn pic.twitter.com/hEV0nWrjra — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) August 9, 2022

Jamie Hayter also dropped out after occupying #4 when she lost to Thunder Rosa in a women’s world title match. Dr. Britt Baker DMD benefit by moving up one spot to #2. Athena also took a ride in the elevator two floors to #3. #4 Anna Jay and #5 Nyla Rose are back in the mix.

Jade Cargill is scheduled to defend the TBS Championship against Madison Rayne on Dynamite.

Tag Team:

#1 FTR, #2 Young Bucks, #3 Evil Uno & 10, and #4 The Acclaimed are all sitting steady this week. The sports entertainer duo of Daddy Magic and Cool Hand were replaced at #5 by Best Friends. Trent & Chuck Taylor earned a win over Ren Jones & Rohit Raju on Dark. Best Friends versus Jericho Appreciation Society sounds like a match that needs to be made. I’d wager that Daddy Magic’s nipples are hard just thinking about it.

Do you agree with AEW’s rankings this week? If not, what would you change?