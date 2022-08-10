Dynamite to be presented by HBO’s Game of Thrones prequel series

Tony Khan is doing a lot of media today (Aug. 10), so I spaced out a pair of posts with quotes from the AEW owner/president/booker.

I should have done his interview with TV Insider first, because Khan went ahead and announced the follow-up to AEW’s Shark Week promotion, which he said would entrust his company with a “hugely prestigious” piece of intellectual property from the Warner Bros. Discovery catalog. I’m not the only person who sussed this out, but I would like the record to reflect my closing paragraph from that original article...

Place your bets. My money’s on the Dragonslayer Daniel Garcia’s rematch with the American Dragon Bryan Danielson tying in to the Game of Thrones prequel series House of the Dragon that premieres on HBO this month.

... cause...

In exciting news, next Wednesday @AEWonTV Dynamite Live August 17 will be presented by @HouseofDragon, which premieres next weekend Sunday August 21 on @HBO + @hbomax @ 9pm ET/8pm CT! pic.twitter.com/Od1SdXWrr7 — Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) August 10, 2022

We’ll see if I’m right about a dragon-themed Garcia/Danielson II match. Anyway...

The main slant of my pre-announcement version focused on TK’s quotes about what this new integration means for the future of AEW’s relationship with Warner Bros. Discovery. The television rights for Dynamite & Rampage will be up next year, and the change in ownership & management at the parent company of TBS & TNT has been the source of much speculation and concern among wrestling fans & observers.

TK doesn’t seem nervous, though. He shared that what turned out to be the House of the Dragon tie-in is just one of several good signs he’s received from Warner Bros. Discovery:

“I’m very excited about the reception we’ve gotten from the management of Warner Bros. Discovery, which has been the most engagement we’ve had, and being involved in the company’s biggest initiatives. It was in a meeting with several of the top executives in the new Warner Bros. Discovery family several months ago when they mentioned the idea of getting AEW involved with Shark Week in co-promotion. I suggested Fyter Fest and Shark Week would go together perfectly. It was an incredibly successful promotion for everyone involved. “Management from Warner Bros. Discovery reached out to say they were very pleased all-around with that partnership. That integration was one of two slides in the recent main presentation that involved AEW as company highlights, which is so great for us because we have this hands-on management with Warner Bros. Discovery. They are putting their stamp on the new company, and we’re part of their plans. “For such a hands-on, strong, and respected management team to have identified AEW multiple times in their presentation is something that is important. Privately and in business, I’m seeing it like that on a daily basis. Since the Shark Week integration was such a great success, we’re working on another huge partnership that I’m very excited about in terms of creativity and a hugely prestigious IP that we’re being trusted to partner with. I believe it’s because we have shown we can do a good job with integrations and be easy and fun and collaborative and have a good audience that makes us good partners. “We recently also collaborated on a panel with AEW representation at Comic-Con through the Warner Bros. Discovery PR and media team. They were so helpful. That was a huge success. Now I’m excited about another integration that hasn’t been announced yet. I’m very pumped about it. It’s going to be very soon. The IP is very prestigious in the world of television. “The partnership represents another really good sign that Warner Bros. Discovery likes what AEW is doing.”

Does getting in on the anticipated follow-up to a big hit like Thrones have you as bullish as Khan is?