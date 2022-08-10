AEW Rewind: Lionheart Jericho is going to stretch Jon Moxley, Sonny Kiss recruited by faction, more!

Don’t have time to follow all of AEW’s online content? Don’t worry. We got you covered with the AEW Rewind, which will rewind through social media bits and YouTube videos from the past week to prepare you for Wednesday night Dynamite.

This week’s ‘Road to’ video hyped Jon Moxley defending the AEW Interim World Championship against Chris Jericho, Jade Cargill defending the TNT Championship against Madison Rayne, Ricky Starks versus Aaron Solo, and Darby Allin versus Brody King on a Coffin Match.

Iron sharpens iron. The Blackpool Combat Club has made the Moxley of 2022 a hell of a lot harder to beat then the Moxley of 2019. Mox will do anything to protect keeping the title. Jericho is happy to oblige Moxley by bringing his skills as the last survivor of Stu Hart’s Dungeon. Jericho plans to stretch the shit out of Mox, tap him, and become new champion.

Cargill doesn’t care about Rayne’s past success. In AEW, Rayne hasn’t done squat. There is nothing Cargill can learn from her. Rayne is not scared. She has been in the ring with monsters before. The bigger they are, the harder the fall. Starks and Solo have history as a tag team on the indies, then they went their separate ways. At this point in time, Starks doesn’t need friends or The Factory. He will do it all on his own. King wants to beat Allin at his own game. Allin threatened that his hand will be the last thing King sees before the coffin lid is shut.

The Blackpool Combat Club offered a warning for all of AEW. Step up or get stepped on. Jon Moxley did the talking with Wheeler Yuta, Claudio Castagnoli, and William Regal doing the peacocking.

Mance Warner lost to Jon Moxley on Rampage. He got knocked down by the champ, but he got back up. That won’t be the last time they fight each other. Ole Mancer will keep on doing what he’s doing. That is to fight and start shit, baby.

Jay Lethal, Sonjay Dutt, and Satnam Singh are still angry with Wardlow. Lethal is confident that he will be the next TNT champion.

Taz explained how the end of Team Taz is a good thing. Ricky Starks, Will Hobbs, and Hook will kick ass and flourish individually in their own way. Taz was never there to hold anyone’s hand. He wants them to have their time.

I been thinking, I need to say a little more besides :30 of comments & closure on tv + a couple of tweets regarding #TeamTaz ending ….I might drop a special podcast about it soon. pic.twitter.com/nILJXFkqSD — Hammerlock Jones (@OfficialTAZ) August 5, 2022

Touching on interesting nuggets from Elevation and Dark, Kiera Hogan teamed with Leila Grey. The Baddies bickered the entire time en route to victory. Danhausen accompanied Best Friends for their tag team victory. Afterward, Danhausen cursed Rohit Raju and punched him in the crotch. Vickie Guerrero dubbed her alliance with Nyla Rose and Marina Shafir as the Beast of Burdens. Ari Daivari’s Trustbusters have an eye on recruiting Sonny Kiss.

#TrustBusters certainly building a name for themselves as they score another win tonight on #AEWDark! But is there something brewing with @SonnyKissXO? Catch tonight’s action right here: ▶️ https://t.co/0TErnKFBKX pic.twitter.com/eR2NGBz21W — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) August 9, 2022

Andrade and Rush will be teaming together for the first time in seven years when they wrestle the Lucha Bros on Dynamite. La Faccion Ingobernable don’t respect anyone, but Andrade did compliment Tony Schiavone’s earring. Rush was fired up to destroy everyone that stands in his way.

“A Dark Order Musical” - Being The Elite, Ep. 318 (recap) featured a few story beats with Hangman Page convincing the Dark Order to enter the AEW Trios Championship tournament, a cliffhanger tease of Hangman speaking with perhaps the Young Bucks to squash sore feelings, and Matt Hardy paying penance with Private Party offering support.

The Acclaimed brought the chuckles as the latest guests on RJ City’s talk show, Hey! (EW). Topics included scissoring being solely a sign of friendship, clearing the low bar of horrible wrestling raps, and Max Caster breaking down his thoughts on rhymes for celebrity names.

We’ll close with the Gunn Club hamming it up to sell tickets.