AEW Dynamite results, live blog (Aug. 10, 2022): Quake by the Lake

Here’s a place to check results and comment along with a new episode of AEW Dynamite, airing tonight at 8 pm ET on TBS.

Check out our Wednesday morning preview post to get caught up on what led up to, and what we’re looking forward to on, tonight’s show.

This week’s Quake by the Lake show comes our way from Target Center in Minneapolis. Jon Moxley puts the interim AEW World title on the line against Lionheart Chris Jericho! Darby Allin vs. Brody King in a Coffin Match! Madison Rayne tries to hand Jade Cargill her first loss and take the TBS title! Andrade & Rush battle Lucha Bros! FTR returns! Ricky Starks vs. Aaron Solo! And more!

Come right back here at 8 pm ET when the Dynamite live blog kicks off once the show starts on TBS. It will be below this line here.

Enjoy the show!

AEW DYNAMITE RESULTS AND LIVE BLOG FOR AUG. 10