Watch AEW Dark: Elevation Episode 74

By Geno Mrosko
All Elite Wrestling (AEW) is back tonight (Mon., Aug. 1, 2022) with its YouTube exclusive show, Dark: Elevation, featuring Tony Schiavone and Paul Wight on commentary to call the action. It airs on this night at 7 pm ET/6 pm CT each week.

Here’s the card:

  • Athena vs. Christina Marie
  • The Butcher & The Blade & Angelico & Private Party vs. Waves & Curls & Julia Cruz & Victor Chase & Joey Ace
  • Cole Karter vs. Serpentico
  • LMK vs. Julia Hart
  • JC vs. Leila Grey
  • The Factory’s QT Marshall & Anthony Ogogo & Aaron Solo & Nick Comoroto vs. Bobby Orlando & Bryce Donovan & Brett Gosselin & T.U.G. Cooper
  • Willow Nightingale & Hikaru Shida & Toni Storm vs. Nyla Rose & Marina Shafir & Emi Sakura

Enjoy the show!

