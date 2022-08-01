Watch AEW Dark: Elevation Episode 74

All Elite Wrestling (AEW) is back tonight (Mon., Aug. 1, 2022) with its YouTube exclusive show, Dark: Elevation, featuring Tony Schiavone and Paul Wight on commentary to call the action. It airs on this night at 7 pm ET/6 pm CT each week.
Here’s the card:
- Athena vs. Christina Marie
- The Butcher & The Blade & Angelico & Private Party vs. Waves & Curls & Julia Cruz & Victor Chase & Joey Ace
- Cole Karter vs. Serpentico
- LMK vs. Julia Hart
- JC vs. Leila Grey
- The Factory’s QT Marshall & Anthony Ogogo & Aaron Solo & Nick Comoroto vs. Bobby Orlando & Bryce Donovan & Brett Gosselin & T.U.G. Cooper
- Willow Nightingale & Hikaru Shida & Toni Storm vs. Nyla Rose & Marina Shafir & Emi Sakura
Enjoy the show!
