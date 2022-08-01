AEW Dark Elevation recap (Aug. 1, 2022): She’s all Hart, but that Hart is Black

Episode 74 of AEW Dark: Elevation is in the books! If you missed the live broadcast click here for the Cageside Seats stream. The announce team of Tony Schiavone and Mark Henry was in the broadcast booth for this episode. Let’s get right into it!

Julia Hart vs. LMK (Little Mean Kathleen)

Hart brought a record of 8-3 to the ring. Henry: “Look at her presence. She’s got more charisma than I’ve ever seen.” LMK brought a record of 0-1 and a large following from the fans in Worcester, Massachusetts. The two exchanged slaps and Hart immediately took her down for some ground and pound until Bryce Remsburg pulled her off. LMK tried a go behind and ate a back elbow. Hart hit her with knees to the face, a snapmare, and a kick to the spine. The “L-M-K” chants rang out in support and fired her up briefly, but she ate a running back elbow in the corner, Hart grabbed a handful of hair as Remsburg complained, then applied the submission until LMK screamed. Henry: “It looked like her shoulder was going to come out of the socket.” One-sided, vicious, and fun to watch!

Leila Grey vs. JC

Grey brought a record of 0-5 to the ring but as a member of the Baddies she was in for a good night, especially since her opponent JC was waiting for her in the ring with a record of 0-1. Schiavone noted that Grey was brought into the group due to an injury to Red Velvet. Grey worked an arm and JC tried to flip it and reverse it without putting anything down. Grey took control back and threw a kick when the ref called for a clean break in the corner. Grey avoided JC and planted her face in the canvas, then put a boot to her throat, then threw a hip attack and forearms for good measure. She threw a release suplex, hit a senton splash and said “that’s how you do it baby” for the camera. Kick to the gut, knee to the face, and the pin. If you’re going to establish Grey as more than a jobber, that’s how you do it.

Angelico & The Butcher & The Blade & Private Party vs. Waves & Curls & Julio Cruz & Victor Chase & Joey Ace

Well isn’t this a cluster. Angelico came out first, followed closely by Private Party (with Jora Johl), followed finally by The Butcher & The Blade (sans The Bunny) for “their 10-man tag division debut.” I don’t think Tony Khan is creating a 10-man title any time soon. All of their opponents were waiting in the ring and “making their debut” in this so-called division too. Henry: “Let’s go! Somebody woke up on the wrong side of the bed this morning.” That was his reaction to Butcher & Blade dismantling their opposition. Angelico came in to pick the scraps with a submission that +wasn’t+ the Navarro death roll. He held his opponent in the air in what I can only call a stretch. Henry: “The body isn’t supposed to bend that way!”

The Factory (QT Marshall, Nick Comoroto, Aaron Solo & Anthony Ogogo) vs. Bobby Orlando, Bryce Donovan, BRG & T.U.G. Cooper

Speaking of divisions that don’t really exist, The Factory was 2-0 in 8-man tags, while their opponents were also making their debut. Schiavone: “We’ve got a ten man, we’ve got an eight man.” Henry: “We’ve got a six man next.” Schiavone: “Six woman!” The Factory could have won this match at any time but toyed with their opponents just to get heat. Marshall tagged in last to get the boos and pick the scraps, hitting a Diamond Cutter for the pin. Henry: “QT didn’t even break a sweat!”

Cole Karter vs. Serpentico (w/ Luther)

Henry was wrong. We didn’t have a six-person anything next — it was time for one on one action. Serpentico brought a record of 13-84 and unfortunately he brought Luther with him too. Karter brought a record of 1-1 so far in his two AEW appearances. Luther shrieked advice from ringside like “in the brain.” What does that even mean? Serpentico got a ‘rana and a flatliner for a near fall as Luther complained to Aubrey Edwards that it was three. “You’re stupid!” Come on man that’s unnecessary. Serpentico went to the top rope, missed, landed on his feet and ate a pair of lariats along with a kick for good measure. Running elbow, power slam, and now it was Karter’s turn to climb the ropes. He hit a 450 from a long way away but he hit it and got the pin. Henry: “Guy’s got a lot going for him!”

Athena vs. Christina Marie

Either these were taped out of order or someone gave Henry the wrong run sheet because it’s still not time for a six person match. Not yet! Athena brought a record of 2-0 and her opponent Christina Marie was waiting in the ring with a record of 0-1. They locked up after the bell and Athena overpowered her, tripped her, and did a torneo over the ropes to the inside. Marie tried to smash her face into the turnbuckle and slam her down, but Athena kicked out at one. She applied a chinlock and Worcester tried to cheer her back to her feet. Marie brought her back down again and Athena got up a second time. Henry: “These people started clapping and she started coming up!” Athena hit a discus forearm and screamed “This is my ring now!” Knees to the face, to the top rope, Eclipse, and the pin. Maybe they can’t call it Eclipse because Schiavone called it “the winning maneuver.”

Backstage interview with Cole Karter. “Thank you Lexi. I’ve definitely thought about QT’s offer.” Marshall interrupted the interview. “You haven’t had good dealings with guys like us, but The Factory is different, The Factory is sacred, The Factory is FAMILY.” Karter apparently liked the sound of that because he accepted the offer and shook Marshall’s hand. “Congratulations Karter. You now work for me.”

Hikaru Shida & Willow Nightingale & Toni Storm vs. Emi Sakura & Nyla Rose & Marina Shafir (w/ Vickie Guerrero)

Sakura came out first, then Shafir, and finally “The Native Beast” alongside Vickie Guerrero. This was their debut as a trio, but the same could be said for Nightingale, Storm and Shida (entering in that order). Storm and Shafir started things off after the bell. Shafir threw her down but Storm countered into a front headlock. Shafir went for a single leg and Storm returned the favor. Shafir picked the leg again but Storm got back to her feet and landed a dropkick. Rose tagged in, Storm hit her with forearms, but then got caught for a slam before Nightingale broke up the pin. Shida tagged in for her turn working on Storm, chopping her, whipping her with a handful of hair, and having a spot of tea while she worked a submission in the ropes. Shafir tagged right back in to continue the beating.

Shida begged for the tag as the crowd begged Storm to fight back. Shafir hit one judo throw after another until Rose tagged in, and she missed both an elbow and a knee drop, and Storm avoided a splash too so that she could roll and leap to tag in Nightingale. She hit a pounce to knock Shafir off her feet, hit a clothesline on Rose, went up to the second rope and hit a shotgun dropkick on Rose for a near fall. Shida tagged in to a nice ovation, went for a running knee strike, and Rose caught her in mid air. Shafir tagged in and just as quickly tagged out to Sakura for “we will chop you” — but Shida cut her off before the crossbody. Sakura responded with a backbreaker and picked up Shida to parade around with her, but she escaped and all of the women hit the ring. Triple suplex by the faces. Shida suplexed Sakura into a pile in the corner, then Storm hit the hip attack on all three women. Shida hit the Falcon Arrow to pin Shida and bring the match to an end. This was one of the best six woman tag matches to take place on Elevation in a long time and a worthy main event.

What to watch/skip

This week’s Elevation recap is brought to you by “Rise From Ruins.” Joining the House of Black was the best thing to ever happen to Julia Hart. She needed personality beyond just a smiling, happy-go-lucky cheerleader who could follow the Varsity Blonds to ringside, and now she’s got it in spades. The main event was the best worked match so we had a fun squash to open and a fun tag to finish. Everything in between was... well let’s be honest it was “meh.” At least I saw Karter do a 450 and they had an angle with him afterwards. That’s worth taking your time to watch. Other than Athena’s match you could skip the rest.

Cageside commentary crew! Share your thoughts in the comments section below and find me on Twitter too for more pro wrestling talk. See you tomorrow night for AEW Dark!