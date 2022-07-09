Here’s what’s going on with AEW’s newest title

AEW added to their line-up of championships last month with the All-Atlantic belt. PAC won the title in a 4way at Forbidden Door, making New Japan’s Clark Connors tap in a match that also included Miro & Malakai Black.

Since then, we haven’t seen much of the champ or his new strap. That doesn’t mean noting is happening with All-Atlantic champ PAC. It seems this will be a bit of a traveling belt, as his first defense is set for Sun., July 10 at a Revolution Pro Wrestling show in Sheffield, England. He’ll take on Jon Moxley protege Shota Umino.

RevPro, as the UK promotion is known, is a New Japan partner. Umino has been prominently featured for them (on excursion, as they say) since 2019.

It’s a good sign for the strength of the NJPW/AEW partnership, and a nice treat for British fans hungry for their first proper visit from All Elite. But it is a bit of a bummer for fans who would have liked to see PAC defend the All-Atlantic on Dynamite or Rampage. Tony Khan has a work around for that though...

In Sheffield @RevProUK, the@AEW All-Atlantic Title will be at stake:@BASTARDPAC vs @Shooter_US!



We’ll have the full match on #AEWDark Tuesday + highlights on #AEWDynamite Wednesday! I expect a great title fight!



See you on TNT for #AEWRampage

TONIGHT @ 10pm ET/9pm CT/10pm PT! pic.twitter.com/daHoYdXN1D — Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) July 9, 2022

Sound like a plan?