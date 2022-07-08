AEW’s shark-themed gimmick match is full of barbed wire

A recent rumor claimed that AEW was going to book a shark-themed gimmick match for Shark Week later this month. Now we know the rumor is true.

AEW announced that Eddie Kingston will take on Chris Jericho in a Barbed Wire Deathmatch on the July 20 episode of Dynamite (Fyter Fest Week 2). The catch is that the rest of the Jericho Appreciation Society won’t be able to interfere because they’ll be locked in a shark cage.

Here’s Eddie selling you on how important it is that he makes Jericho bleed:

“Every drop of blood is a sin you committed, Chris.” After #JerichoAppreciationSociety’s assault last week against #EddieKingston’s friend @realrubysoho, @MadKing1981 vows to make @IAmJericho bleed for his transgressions.



Tonight’s (July 8) episode of ROH AEW Rampage also included an angle where ROH World Champion Jonathan Gresham turned heel on Lee Moriarty and joined Tully Blanchard Enterprises. Gresham and Moriarty will fight over the gold next week on Fyter Fest Week 1 Rampage.

Here is the rest of the Fyter Fest lineup as it currently stands:

July 13 (Fyter Fest Week 1 - Dynamite):

Young Bucks (c) vs. Keith Lee & Swerve Strickland vs. Ricky Starks & Powerhouse Hobbs (AEW tag team titles)

Claudio Castagnoli vs. Jake Hager

Serena Deeb vs. Anna Jay

Luchasaurus (w/ Christian Cage) in action

July 15 (Fyter Fest Week 1 - Rampage):

Jonathan Gresham (c) vs. Lee Moriarty (ROH world title)

Lucha Bros vs. Private Party

Gunn Clubb will be interviewed

July 20 (Fyter Fest Week 2 - Dynamite)

Eddie Kingston vs. Chris Jericho in a barbed wire deathmatch with JAS locked in a shark cage

Are you hyped up for Fyter Fest, Cagesiders?