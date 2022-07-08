Here’s a place to check results and comment along with a new episode of AEW Rampage, airing tonight at 10 pm ET on TNT.

The latest edition of AEW’s Friday night show comes our way on tape from Blue Cross Arena at the War Memorial in Rochester, New York (spoilers are here, if you’re interested - and if you are and chose to discuss them in the comments, please use the spoiler tag).

Tonight’s episode features Orange Cassidy vs. Tony Nese in the main event.

Also set for tonight: Eddie Kingston vs. Konosuke Takeshita, Jonathan Gresham & Lee Moriarty vs. Gates of Agony (with Tully Blanchard), Serena Deeb & Mercedes Martinez in tag team action, and more!

Come right back here at 10 pm ET when Rampage kicks off on TNT. We’ll update the post with everything that happens on the show below the line.

Enjoy the show!

AEW RAMPAGE RESULTS FOR JULY 8