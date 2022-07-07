The Briscoes respond to FTR’s challenge like only they can

Tony Khan is busy juggling his duties as head booker for both AEW and ROH.

Ring of Honor still doesn’t have a television deal, so this week’s AEW programming is setting up matches for ROH’s upcoming Death Before Dishonor pay-per-view on July 23 in Lowell, Massachusetts.

One of the fights being teased is a rematch for the ROH tag titles. FTR defeated The Briscoes for those belts at April’s Supercard of Honor in a match that has received “Match of the year” type of praise from fans and analysts.

On last night’s (July 6) episode of Dynamite, FTR issued a challenge to the Briscoes for a rematch. That challenge has now been accepted. Here are Mark and Jay answering the challenge like only they can:

CHALLENGE ACCEPTED!!!!



Now shine our belts up, bitches pic.twitter.com/c4sHTuPvOk — DEM BOYS (@jaybriscoe84) July 7, 2022

The Briscoes make a few excuses for their loss in April while also claiming that they aren’t making excuses. But their final message is crystal clear: “Let’s do this shit!”

Are you ready for FTR vs. The Briscoes part two on July 23?