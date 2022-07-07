The ratings and viewership data are in for last night’s (July 6) episode of AEW Dynamite.

Per Showbuzz Daily, Dynamite netted 979,000 viewers for a 0.36 rating point in the 18-49 year old demographic. Dynamite finished in first place by a comfortable margin in the demo rating on cable for the night.

Dynamite’s overall audience was down compared to last week’s 1,023,000 viewers for Blood & Guts, but the demo rating of 0.36 remained the same even without the double cage gimmick.

This week’s episode of Dynamite featured two title matches; Wardlow defeated Scorpio Sky to win the TNT championship, and Jon Moxley beat Brody King to retain the interim AEW world championship.

The biggest draw for the show, of course, is that The Blade wrestled in a match. Despite Matt Hardy screwing up and accidentally calling him “The Blaze” earlier in the night, there’s no way wrestling fans in the key demo were gonna skip out on watching The Blade in tag team action. Sure, his match with The Butcher against Keith Lee and Swerve Strickland was a mess, but star power is always more important than work rate when it comes to ratings.

Next week’s episode of Dynamite has the “Fyter Fest” name attached to it and includes a Young Bucks tag title match (as well as Claudio!), so we’ll see if that’s enough to increase ratings and get viewership back over the arbitrary round number of one million viewers.

Here’s a breakdown of AEW viewership and rating in the 18-49 demo over the last year:

For complete results and this week’s Dynamite live blog click here. To read a recap & review of the night’s events click here. For video highlights of the show click here.