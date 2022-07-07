AEW Rampage spoilers for July 8: Orange Cassidy, Eddie Kingston, Serena Deeb, more!

AEW rolled into Blue Cross Arena at the War Memorial in Rochester, New York, for yesterday’s episode of Dynamite, where they also taped tomorrow night’s (July 8) episode of Rampage.

AEW has advertised four matches for the card on Friday night. Let’s see how the results panned out, courtesy of spoilers from F4WOnline and Wrestling Observer Radio:

Eddie Kingston defeated Konosuke Takeshita after two spinning backfists. It was said to be a great match that “blew away” everything else on the Dynamite/Rampage taping.

Gates of Agony (w/ Tully Blanchard) beat Jonathan Gresham & Lee Moriarty. Gresham walked out on Moriarty during the match. The crowd was described as “completely dead” for this match.

Mercedes Martinez & Serena Deeb beat Christina Marie & Kayla Sparks. Deeb turned on Martinez after the match.

Orange Cassidy defeated Tony Nese. Mark Sterling was neutralized by Danhausen, leading to an Orange Punch on Nese for the finish.

