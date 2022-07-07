That damn Billy Gunn did it again.
Last year, The Ass Man led (or joined?) his sons Austin & Colten in a betrayal of Paul “Big Show” Wight. We’re still waiting for the payoff of that angle, but we didn’t have to for history to repeat itself. On the July 6 Dynamite, Daddy Ass joined (or led?) his boys Austin & Colten as they stabbed The Acclaimed in their backs.
It was a scene that included the saddest request-to-scissor you’ll ever see...
We’ll see where this goes, but even if the WWE Hall of Famer answering Anthony Bowens’ plea for one last scissor from Daddy Ass with a Fameasser is the end, it at least cements a face turn for Bowens & Max Caster that’s been in process for a while. Everyone really does love The Acclaimed these days. Well, not everyone...
Yo. Listen. Check out the rest of the highlights from last night’s Dynamite. As usual, AEW doles out YouTube videos slowly. But we’ve compiled what they’ve released as of this morning in a playlist, and tried to catch you up with the rest of the episode via Twitter clips below that.
- We All Live in Wardlow’s World, The New TNT Champion!
- Rush Picks Up More Than Just a Win as He Unmasks Penta Oscuro
- The AEW Interim World Champion Jon Moxley Escapes The Dangerous Brody King
For complete results and the live blog for Dynamite this week click here. To read a complete recap & review of all the night’s events click here.
