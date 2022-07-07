That damn Billy Gunn did it again.

Last year, The Ass Man led (or joined?) his sons Austin & Colten in a betrayal of Paul “Big Show” Wight. We’re still waiting for the payoff of that angle, but we didn’t have to for history to repeat itself. On the July 6 Dynamite, Daddy Ass joined (or led?) his boys Austin & Colten as they stabbed The Acclaimed in their backs.

It was a scene that included the saddest request-to-scissor you’ll ever see...

We’ll see where this goes, but even if the WWE Hall of Famer answering Anthony Bowens’ plea for one last scissor from Daddy Ass with a Fameasser is the end, it at least cements a face turn for Bowens & Max Caster that’s been in process for a while. Everyone really does love The Acclaimed these days. Well, not everyone...

this chapter is called, No More Daddy Ass #AEWDynamite pic.twitter.com/shx1a7Ohhn — NOT ass boy (@theaustingunn) July 7, 2022

Yo. Listen. Check out the rest of the highlights from last night’s Dynamite. As usual, AEW doles out YouTube videos slowly. But we’ve compiled what they’ve released as of this morning in a playlist, and tried to catch you up with the rest of the episode via Twitter clips below that.

We All Live in Wardlow’s World, The New TNT Champion!

Rush Picks Up More Than Just a Win as He Unmasks Penta Oscuro

The AEW Interim World Champion Jon Moxley Escapes The Dangerous Brody King

"Maybe y'all forgot exactly what kind of monster you're dealing with in me." For the #AEW Interim World Title, it’s Champion @JonMoxley vs. @Brodyxking later tonight!



Tune in NOW to #AEWDynamite LIVE on @TBSNetwork! pic.twitter.com/LdkKF4yJny — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) July 7, 2022

Did @RealKeithLee sign @MarkSterlingEsq's The People Against Swerve Strickland (P.A.S.S.)?



Tune in NOW to #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS! pic.twitter.com/XWoKYI3ooz — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) July 7, 2022

.@IAmJericho sends a devastating message to @MadKing1981, as Kingston started to address the crowd here in Rochester, NY. #AEWDynamite is LIVE on @TBSNetwork! pic.twitter.com/XU3HlHCpT8 — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) July 7, 2022

An enraged @ToBeMiro is not done with the #HouseOfBlack after the All-Atlantic Championship at #ForbiddenDoor!



Tune in NOW to #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS! pic.twitter.com/uOupkWl9KE — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) July 7, 2022

TBS Champion @Jade_Cargill asking @StokelyHathaway what we were all thinking - Does @Miss_LeilaGrey have enough finesse for #TheBaddies?



Tune in NOW to #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS pic.twitter.com/N9XKzRTcxH — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) July 7, 2022

For complete results and the live blog for Dynamite this week click here. To read a complete recap & review of all the night’s events click here.