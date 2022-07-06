King can’t dethrone Mox

There wasn’t much doubt about the outcome of the interim AEW World title match on the July 6 Dynamite. Jon Moxley just won the belt at Forbidden Door less than two weeks ago. Brody King was elevated to challenger status suddenly (if spectacularly, with his choke out elimination of Darby Allin) last Friday in the first Royal Rampage match.

William Regal and Taz did a hell of a job selling it on commentary though, with the veterans known for brutal matches talking about all the things they’d rather do than face the super-sized House of Black member.

The opening minutes of this title match are certainly delivering in

Mox and King also did good work, especially the champ, working his third different kind of main event match in the last ten days. That wear and tear may have been a factor in the champ getting stuck in the move that Brody used to earn this match, dangled into near unconsciousness before taking a devastating cannonball.

There’s no quit in Mox, though. He fought back to hit a Paradigm Shift. When that didn’t work, and with the show running into a brief overrun on TBS, he used King’s own move against. Brody forced one break with a back drop, but Mox just locked the sleeper on again. Before long, referee Paul Turner called for the bell.

What’s next for the interim champ? Probably depends on when CM Punk returns...

