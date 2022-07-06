Dark Order addresses its future in Brodie Lee’s hometown

Dark Order hasn’t done much of note since they celebrated Hangman Page’s World title win late last year. With Alan Angels following Stu Grayson out of the company, there’s been a lot of speculation about the group’s future in AEW.

What better place to address those questions than in the hometown of Dark Order’s late, great Exalted One, Mr. Brodie Lee?

That’s what the remaining members of the group — Evil Uno, John Silver, Alex Reynolds, Pres10 Vance, Anna Jay & -1, aka Brodie Lee Jr — did.

Uno declared that Dark Order is here to stay, and said that a new (apparently Colt Cabana-free) chapter starts tonight.

QT Marshall was out to run down the group’s youngest member, which brought out the Anxious Millennial Cowboy.

We never really heard about this new chapter of Dark Order. We’ll see if it involves wrestling somewhere other than Dark and Elevation.

