Christian brings up Jeff Hardy’s issues in vicious verbal assault of Matt

If you thought Christian Cage would take his foot off the “HEAT” pedal any time soon, the July 6 Dynamite disavowed you of that notion.

Cage and his tactical turtleneck led Luchasaurus to the ring in Rochester, and teased telling us how he convinced the dinosaur man to join him after he turned on Jungle Boy. But before he could, Matt Hardy interrupted him.

He was out to call his old ladder match foe on his attempts to ride Luchasaurus’ coattails to a few more paydays. He ended up getting his card pulled by Christian, who took aim at Matt’s troubled brother Jeff — and the belief of some that the elder Hardy overlooks his young brother’s issues for the sake of his own bank account.

The Western New York crowd chanted “asshole” at Cage, gasped at the right places, and booed as he directed Luchasaurus to pick apart Matt. And we ask again, who will stop this menace (who we admit said some things tonight that may have crossed our minds at times)?

