Wardlow composes his first title victory

By Sean Rueter
Wardlow’s been idling a bit since ending his red hot program with Maxwell Jacob Friedman at Double or Nothing. He looked to get back in gear in a big way on the July 6 Dynamite, challenging Scorpio Sky for the TNT title in a Street Fight.

This was Mr. Mayhem’s second shot at Sky’s title. The first time, he was screwed by MJF. Friedman pretty famously isn’t around right now, but the odds were still against Max’s former employee. The champ came out in Rochester with Ethan Page, Dan Lambert, and an entire entourage from American Top Team to corner him.

It wasn’t long before the action spilled outside of the ring before Scorp’s squad paid dividends. Their attack didn’t keep the challenger down, but they saved Sky when Wardlow had the champ set-up for the Powerbomb Symphony. War Dog put the skills he developed taking out security guards to good use clearing the ring, but it left him exposed to a belt shot from the SoCal kid.

Still wasn’t enough to keep the big man down for three, though.

Wardlow kicked out, and got back to composing his first title win.

After that, there was nothing left to do but celebrate.

