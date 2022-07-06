Next week is Fyter Fest, and AEW’s booked a couple big matches

AEW’s July 13 show in Savannah, Georgia is apparently this year’s Fyter Fest. If this was announced prior to tonight, I missed it, which is bad because “knower of wrestling stuff” is my job. But in my defense, there’s a whole lot of wrestling stuff these days.

It’s not listed as the fourth annual Fyter Fest on the company’s website, which makes me feel a little better. It also doesn’t really matter, because since the 2019’s streaming special from the CEO fighting game convention, it’s just been additional branding AEW’s put on their weekly television shows.

That branding does typically mean some big matches, though. And Tony Khan put a couple on next Wednesday’s Dynamite.

First, The Real Americans explode! Somebody call Zeb Colter, because his former charges are gonna continue what they started in Blood & Guts when Claudio Castagnoli looks to run his AEW record to 3-0 against one of his old WWE tag partners, Jake Hager.

That should be a slobberknocker, but there won’t be as much on the line as there will be in this match The Young Bucks set-up for their AEW Tag titles. Matt & Nick Jackson interrupted the latest d*** measuring contest between Swerve Strickland & Keith Lee and Powerhouse Hobbs & Ricky Starks to set-up a Triple Threat.

Seem like the start of a Fyter Fest-worthy card to you?