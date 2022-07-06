 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Mark Sterling starts petition to remove Swerve Strickland from AEW

By Manolo Has Pizzazz
Mark Sterling, Esquire has had a busy day so far.

It started on a downer by the surprise of Danhausen’s theme song.

Sterling can add hearing damage to his lawsuit toward Danhausen.

Business quickly picked up for Sterling when he started a petition to remove Swerve Strickland from the AEW roster.

The People Against Swerve Strickland wasn’t just bluster from Sterling. He actually wrote official documentation for P.A.S.S. The first to sign were Tony Nese, Ricky Starks, and Will Hobbs, although, Team Taz may not have fully understood what they were signing. Sterling made sure to film evidence of signatures as to avoid claims of forgery. The video clip definitely brings chuckles, if not just for Starks’ reaction.

Given Sterling’s sketchy past with MJF’s dealings, I advise to be cautious taking his words at face value. However, Sterling was proven to be a hero trying to protect security personnel from Wardlow’s violent madness. And Sterling is right that Swerve is a snake in the grass, backstabber, and can’t be trusted. Just look at how Swerve duped Keith Lee and Orange Cassidy in recent battle royales. There may be validity behind P.A.S.S.

As for why Sterling is focused on removing Swerve from the AEW roster, I’m scratching my head a little on that one. It might go back to March when Swerve defeated Nese in singles action on Rampage.

Whatever the case, Swerve doesn’t seem too concerned at the moment.

All I can say is give me more frivolous lawsuits from the Esquire. Sterling is thriving in his role as comedic instigator. He’s carved out a spot as a man to pay attention to whenever on screen.

Update: Sterling spit a sweet rap encouraging Max Caster to sign the petition.

Will you be signing the petition for People Against Swerve Strickland?

