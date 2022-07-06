Mark Sterling starts petition to remove Swerve Strickland from AEW

Mark Sterling, Esquire has had a busy day so far.

It started on a downer by the surprise of Danhausen’s theme song.

Horrible start to my day in Rochester. I put on my @Stranger_Things @Spotify “Upside Down Playlist” and look what F$&@ING comes on!



Wtf @DanhausenAD are you in the upside down? pic.twitter.com/MChH6a8EQ0 — Smart Mark Sterling, Esq. (@MarkSterlingEsq) July 6, 2022

Sterling can add hearing damage to his lawsuit toward Danhausen.

Business quickly picked up for Sterling when he started a petition to remove Swerve Strickland from the AEW roster.

EVERYONE!



This will end up being one of the biggest days in the history of @AEW. @swerveconfident is a snake and can’t be trusted, and we, the roster of AEW are coming together for his removal.



The People Against Swerve Strickland.



P.A.S.S. pic.twitter.com/kVVWR974VB — Smart Mark Sterling, Esq. (@MarkSterlingEsq) July 6, 2022

The People Against Swerve Strickland wasn’t just bluster from Sterling. He actually wrote official documentation for P.A.S.S. The first to sign were Tony Nese, Ricky Starks, and Will Hobbs, although, Team Taz may not have fully understood what they were signing. Sterling made sure to film evidence of signatures as to avoid claims of forgery. The video clip definitely brings chuckles, if not just for Starks’ reaction.

.@MarkSterlingEsq wants to remove @swerveconfident from #AEW. According to him "@swerveconfident is a snake and can’t be trusted, and we, the roster of AEW are coming together for his removal."

The People Against Swerve Strickland.

(P.A.S.S.)#AEWDynamite TONIGHT @ 8/7c on TBS! pic.twitter.com/4XMlwY8QHb — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) July 6, 2022

Given Sterling’s sketchy past with MJF’s dealings, I advise to be cautious taking his words at face value. However, Sterling was proven to be a hero trying to protect security personnel from Wardlow’s violent madness. And Sterling is right that Swerve is a snake in the grass, backstabber, and can’t be trusted. Just look at how Swerve duped Keith Lee and Orange Cassidy in recent battle royales. There may be validity behind P.A.S.S.

As for why Sterling is focused on removing Swerve from the AEW roster, I’m scratching my head a little on that one. It might go back to March when Swerve defeated Nese in singles action on Rampage.

Whatever the case, Swerve doesn’t seem too concerned at the moment.

Everyone who signed is a Bitch... https://t.co/mjVs4lu7yC — The Realest Swerve Strickland (@swerveconfident) July 6, 2022

All I can say is give me more frivolous lawsuits from the Esquire. Sterling is thriving in his role as comedic instigator. He’s carved out a spot as a man to pay attention to whenever on screen.

Update: Sterling spit a sweet rap encouraging Max Caster to sign the petition.

.@MarkSterlingEsq continues to recruit #AEW roster members including @PlatinumMax to sign his petition and join P.A.S.S., People Against Shane Strickland

Watch #AEWDynamite TONIGHT LIVE at 8pm ET / 7pm CT and 8pm PT on @TBSNetwork pic.twitter.com/koenP9h8ru — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) July 6, 2022

