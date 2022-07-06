AEW Rankings (July 6, 2022): Good news, bad news

AEW released their latest rankings (July 6, 2022). Let’s check out the movers and shakers.

Men:

Good news, bad news. Bad news is that there was no movement this week for the men. Good news is that there should be a new #1 next week. Scorpio Sky is scheduled to defend the TNT Championship against top-ranked Wardlow in a street fight on Dynamite.

Jon Moxley will also be in action Wednesday night to defend the AEW World Championship against Brody King. The House of Black member earned his title shot by winning the Royal Rampage contest.

Women:

Good news, bad news again. Good news is that Toni Storm is back in the driver’s seat at #1 after defeating Nyla Rose. Bad news is that we already saw Thunder Rosa successfully defend the AEW Women’s World Championship against Storm a few weeks back at Forbidden Door. Thunder and Storm will be in tag team action on Dynamite against the Native Beast and Marina Shafir. The Thunderstorm partnership could shed light on the future direction of La Mera Mera and her gold.

Tag Team:

Might as well round out with the good news, bad news gimmick. Good news is that FTR is holding strong at #1. Bad news is that FTR are clogging up the rankings. It’s getting to the point where they need to make a move for the AEW tag titles or be content to take a backseat and defend the AAA, ROH, and IWGP tag belts.

AEW seems to have manipulated the rankings for a fake top 5 matchup for Dynamite. Butcher & Blade leaped up into #4 over the Dark Order duo of Alex Reynolds & John Silver and the Gunn Club. The issue is that neither of those three teams had a tag team match since the last edition of rankings. That artificial inflation for Butcher & Blade makes their Dynamite bout against #3 Keith Lee & Swerve Strickland appear more important on paper. For that reason, we might see the next tag title challenger emerge from that top 5 contest in lieu of FTR.

Do you agree with AEW’s rankings this week? If not, what would you change?