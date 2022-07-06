AEW Rewind: Blood & Guts war far from over, Mark Sterling scouts former ROH Pure champion, more!

Don’t have time to follow all of AEW’s online content? Don’t worry. We got you covered with the AEW Rewind, which will rewind through social media bits and YouTube videos from the past week to prepare you for Wednesday night Dynamite.

This week’s ‘Road to’ video hyped the fallout from Blood & Guts, Scorpio Sky’s TNT Championship defense against Wardlow in a street fight, and Jonathan Gresham dealing with oldhead Tully Blanchard.

YouTube’s blocked this week’s ‘Road to’ video with an age restriction, so you have to log in to watch it here. We’re embedding Control Center (here) with Tony Schiavone instead, which has most of the same promos.

Daddy Magic spit fire on the mic, even though, he is not a wizard. He took pride in stealing the privilege of submitting Chris Jericho from Eddie Kingston. Cool Hand claimed sports entertainers will beat pro wrestlers every time. Ortiz wants more blood. Their victory was only a temporary moment of bliss. The war is far from over. Claudio Castagnoli is a mailman who always delivers, as he did at Forbidden Door and in Blood & Guts.

Sky felt that Wardlow is too entitled in thinking he belongs as TNT champ. Gresham believes that professional wrestling has gotten so far away from its origins. His job is to make sure that the essence of ROH is not forgotten.

Andrade posted a snazzy mini vignette of meeting with Rush. It was to promote Rush’s appearance on Rampage, but it is still worth taking a peak after the fact.

Touching on interesting nuggets from Elevation and Dark, Mark Sterling and Tony Nese sat ringside to scout Josh Woods. Their motive was unclear. Perhaps Sterling wants to recruit the former Pure champion into his stable or maybe they want Woods to provide special tutelage to Nese for a rematch with current Pure champion Wheeler Yuta.

The beef between QT Marshall and Fuego del Sol continued when the masked man wrestled Aaron Solo. Fuego hit a tornado DDT and locked in a submission, but QT caused a referee distraction. After Solo scored a corkscrew kick, Fuego rallied for a sneaky roll-up to win.

Adam Cole was the latest guest on RJ City’s talk-show, Hey! (EW). Topics of conversation included confusion over Bay Bay with baby, Dr. Britt Baker DMD encouraging Cole to floss his teeth, being a two sport athlete with video game streaming and professional wrestling. The idea of Cole’s criticized physique was broached. City inquired why Cole didn’t strive for a barrel-chested look, such as like George Steele. Cole was agitated at the absurd question and didn’t really answer.

Being the Elite

“Just Hit Send” - Being The Elite, Ep. 313 featured:

Matt Jackson posed with an angel’s wings statue in Chicago. He joked that he will take flight as the camera panned back to show the wings.

Young Bucks travel montage. Nick Jackson showed the view of his hotel room right next to the airport.

Ryan Nemeth pumped iron in the gym. He claimed to be the king of Dark.

More travel montage walking the streets of Chicago. The Bucks put over their match from Forbidden Door by telling a tale of Sting saying that was the most fun he’s had. Sting allegedly called it an honor to wrestle the Bucks.

The Bucks arrived at the venue in Detroit for a photo shoot with the AEW tag titles.

John Silver officiated the #1 contender contest for the BTE Championship. Chuck Taylor defeated Evil Uno in a game of heads/tails with a mustard packet.

Matt and his son watched a Bucks’ promo on the monitor. The Bucks were talking about not having any friends (everyone was out injured), except... Cut to Matt typing a message to squash beef (presumably with Hangman Page), but he deleted it without sending.

