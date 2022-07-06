AEW Dynamite results, live blog (July 6, 2022): Two title matches

Here’s a place to check results and comment along with a new episode of AEW Dynamite, airing tonight at 8 pm ET on TBS.

This week’s show comes our way from Blue Cross Arena at the War Memorial in Rochester, New York. We’re getting two championship matches, as Jon Moxley puts the interim World title on the line against Royal Rampage winner Brody King, and TNT champ Scorpio Sky defends against Wardlow in a Street Fight! Plus, the nefarious Christian Cage & Luchasaurus will be on hand, Swerve in our Glory battles The Butcher & The Blade, Thunder Rosa & Toni Storm try to co-exist as they go against Nyla Rose & Marina Shafir... and more!

AEW DYNAMITE RESULTS AND LIVE BLOG FOR JULY 6