Watch AEW Dark Episode 151

The latest episode of AEW Dark streams tonight (Tues., July 5, 2022) starting at 7 pm ET on the All Elite Wrestling YouTube channel. You can watch it in the embedded video above as it airs live or on demand anytime after.
Here are the matches that have been advertised by the promotion (in no particular order):
- Barrett Brown vs. Josh Woods
- Lee Moriarty vs. Leon Ruffin
- Lamar Diggs vs. Sonny Kiss
- Dark Order’s Evil Uno & 10 & John Silver & Alex Reynolds vs. The Wingmen’s “Pretty” Peter Avalon & Ryan Nemeth & JD Drake & Cezar Bononi
- The Factory’s Aaron Solo vs. Fuego Del Sol
- A.Q.A. vs. Avery Breaux
- Adrian Alanis & Liam Gray vs. Bear Country
- Jay Lethal & Satnam Singh vs. Darian Bengston & Gus De La Vega
Enjoy the show!
