Watch AEW Dark Episode 151

The latest episode of AEW Dark streams tonight (Tues., July 5, 2022) starting at 7 pm ET on the All Elite Wrestling YouTube channel. You can watch it in the embedded video above as it airs live or on demand anytime after.

Here are the matches that have been advertised by the promotion (in no particular order):

Barrett Brown vs. Josh Woods

Lee Moriarty vs. Leon Ruffin

Lamar Diggs vs. Sonny Kiss

Dark Order’s Evil Uno & 10 & John Silver & Alex Reynolds vs. The Wingmen’s “Pretty” Peter Avalon & Ryan Nemeth & JD Drake & Cezar Bononi

The Factory’s Aaron Solo vs. Fuego Del Sol

A.Q.A. vs. Avery Breaux

Adrian Alanis & Liam Gray vs. Bear Country

Jay Lethal & Satnam Singh vs. Darian Bengston & Gus De La Vega

Enjoy the show!