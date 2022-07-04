 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Watch AEW Dark: Elevation Episode 70

By Geno Mrosko
All Elite Wrestling (AEW) is back tonight (Mon., July 4, 2022) with its YouTube exclusive show, Dark: Elevation, featuring Tony Schiavone and Paul Wight on commentary to call the action. It airs on this night at 7 pm ET/6 pm CT each week.

Here’s the card:

  • The Factory’s QT Marshall & Aaron Solo & Nick Comoroto vs. Dark Order’s Evil Uno & Alex Reynolds & 10
  • Heather Reckless & Laynie Luck vs. Hikaru Shida & Yuka Sakazaki
  • Jay Lethal & Satnam Singh vs. James Alexander & Ren Jones
  • Dark Order’s Anna Jay vs. Megan Meyers
  • Pat Monix vs. The Factory’s Anthony Ogogo
  • Isaiah Broner & GPA vs. Best Friends

Enjoy the show!

