Watch AEW Dark: Elevation Episode 70

All Elite Wrestling (AEW) is back tonight (Mon., July 4, 2022) with its YouTube exclusive show, Dark: Elevation, featuring Tony Schiavone and Paul Wight on commentary to call the action. It airs on this night at 7 pm ET/6 pm CT each week.
Here’s the card:
- The Factory’s QT Marshall & Aaron Solo & Nick Comoroto vs. Dark Order’s Evil Uno & Alex Reynolds & 10
- Heather Reckless & Laynie Luck vs. Hikaru Shida & Yuka Sakazaki
- Jay Lethal & Satnam Singh vs. James Alexander & Ren Jones
- Dark Order’s Anna Jay vs. Megan Meyers
- Pat Monix vs. The Factory’s Anthony Ogogo
- Isaiah Broner & GPA vs. Best Friends
Enjoy the show!
