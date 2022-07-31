AEW stacked with teams for new trios championship

AEW gave the people what they want and introduced a new trios championship into the mix. Take a closer look at the new belts.

Here is a better look at the #AEW TRIOS CHAMPIONSHIP belts, designed & crafted by #RedLeatherBelts.

The first champions will be crowned at #AEWAllOut, Sunday, September 4 LIVE on PPV from the NOW Arena.

AEW will hold a trios tournament to crown the inaugural winners. The finale will be held at the All Out PPV on September 4. No participants have been named yet, but that won’t stop us from looking at how the division stacks up.

Of these thirteen factions, I would consider the top six as genuine contenders to win the tournament. Some of these groups have more than three members, so they would have to decide on who will be their representatives.

Undisputed Elite (Adam Cole, Bobby Fish, & Kyle O’Reilly)

Best Friends (Orange Cassidy, Trent, & Chuck Taylor)

House of Black (Malakai Black, Brody King, & Buddy Matthews)

Death Triangle (PAC, Fenix, & Penta Oscuro)

Blackpool Combat Club (Jon Moxley, Bryan Danielson, Claudio Castagnoli, & Wheeler Yuta)

Jericho Appreciation Society (Chris Jericho, Jake Hager, Sammy Guevara, Daddy Magic, Cool Hand, & Daniel Garcia)

Dark Order (Evil Uno, Alex Reynolds, John Silver, & 10)

Gunn Club (Billy Gunn, Austin Gunn, & Colten Gunn)

Jay Lethal, Sonjay Dutt, & Satnam Singh

Andrade Family Office (Angelico, Butcher, Blade, & Private Party)

The Factory (QT Marshall, Aaron Solo, Nick Comoroto, & Anthony Ogogo)

Wingmen (Peter Avalon, Ryan Nemeth, Cezar Bononi, & JD Drake)

The Embassy (Brian Cage, Kaun, & Toa Liona)

That list is strong enough as is before adding uncertain duos who could add a logical third to enter the tournament.

Elite (Young Bucks with Kenny Omega, Hangman Page, or Brandon Cutler)

Los Ingobernables (Andrade, Rush, & Dragon Lee)

Eddie Kingston, Ortiz, & Homicide

Varsity Blonds (Brian Pillman Jr., Griff Garrison, & Brock Anderson)

Forbidden Door from AAA and NJPW

The Young Bucks forming a trio are the greatest mystery of the bunch. They have teased reconciliation with Hangman Page, which seems like a logical story direction. Kenny Omega is going to return from injury eventually, and this would be a prime spot to return. Either Hangman or Omega would fit well to set up a showdown with the Undisputed Elite.

Los Ingobernables need a third, and Dragon Lee would certainly fit the bill. Lee recently competed at the latest ROH PPV in impressive fashion, so Tony Khan should have his number already on the Rolodex. Eddie Kingston teaming with Santana and Ortiz would have been money. Unfortunately, Santana suffered a leg injury. I’m thinking Kingston could place a call to LAX pal Homicide, who has popped up in AEW in the past. The Varsity Blonds could shoot for the stars are try to lure Tanahashi and his beautiful golden coif. A more reasonable addition could be Brock Anderson. Brock has blond hair, and papa Arn Anderson’s coach gimmick would be a perfect fit.

And then there is also the possibility of knocking on the Forbidden Door. The AAA trio of Hijo del Vikingo, Myzteziz Jr., and Octagon Jr. are former champs in Mexico, and it would allow exposure for Vikingo to the AEW audience. NJPW is full of factions for trios action. Will Ospreay could return with pals from the United Empire. “Switchblade” Jay White could send a squad from the Bullet Club. Chaos, Los Ingobernables de Japon, and Suzuki-gun are other options.

The talent is plentiful, and this trios championship tournament should rock hard.

Who do you think are the favorites to win the AEW Trios Championship? Who would you select to fill a field of eight? Which teams would be your top seeds?