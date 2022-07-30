Chris Jericho’s arrogance bit him in the ass on tonight’s (July 29) episode of AEW Rampage.

During a segment where new ROH World Champion Claudio Castagnoli was treated like a conquering hero by the live audience, Jericho couldn’t help but stick his nose into the Blackpool Combat Club’s business. He got into a verbal exchange with ROH Pure Champion Wheeler Yuta.

Yuta nonchalantly claimed that he can beat Chris in a match. William Regal, Claudio, and all of the live fans agreed that Wheeler can beat Jericho. The Demo God’s ego couldn’t handle it, so he challenged Yuta to a match next week on Dynamite. Babyface Yuta responded to Jericho by...declining the match? That’s right.

You see, it’s such a given that Wheeler can beat Chris that he doesn’t need to waste his time by giving Chris the match. That set off Jericho, so he upped the ante. Jericho said if Yuta accepts the match and wins, he can take Jericho’s place in the interim world title match against Jon Moxley at Quake by the Lake on Aug. 10. As soon as Chris put his future title shot on the line, Yuta quickly accepted the match. He admitted that he didn’t think it would be so easy to dupe The Wizard.

You can see Chris expose himself as a fool right here:

Just the beginning for the NEW #ROH World Champ @ClaudioCSRO! @IAmJericho puts his Title shot vs AEW Interim World Champ @JonMoxley at #QuakeByTheLake on the line against #BCC’s @WheelerYuta this WED on #AEWDynamite! If Yuta wins, he gets the Title Shot against Mox! #AEWRampage pic.twitter.com/bKj0dhRwQb — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) July 30, 2022

AEW also set up a Dumpster Match on next week’s Dynamite between The Acclaimed and the Ass Boys. The Acclaimed hyped up the match with their new rap video:

Here’s the updated lineup for next week’s Dynamite:

The Undisputed Elite returns

Wheeler Yuta vs. Chris Jericho (Winner faces Moxley at Quake by the Lake)

The Acclaimed vs. Gunn Club (Dumpster match)

ThunderStorm vs. Britt Baker & Jamie Hayter

Orange Cassidy vs. Jay Lethal

Matt Hardy vs. Christian Cage

Powerhouse Hobbs in action

What do you think of next week’s card, Cagesiders?