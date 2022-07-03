Ethan Page wore Daisy Dukes to prove he is a man of his word

Ethan Page may be a slithery snake in AEW, but it turns out that he is a man of his word when it comes to social media.

Page was encroaching on crossing the 100,000 follower threshold on Twitter. To give the number a boost, Page presented the idea of posing in Daisy Dukes to spray water from a hose with giant balloons in the background as a way to celebrate.

When I get to 100k twitter followers …



I’ll take a photo in daisy dukes, spraying water out of a hose & have giant balloons behind me that say 100k



- Ethan Page



Ps. Hope this happens in the summer — “All Ego” Ethan Page (@OfficialEGO) June 21, 2022

Page achieved his goal, so it was time to fulfill his promise. Page did just that to prove he is a man of his word.

These are my wife's shorts & my neighbors watched me do this ...



But a promise, is a promise!



Thank You all for 100k on twitter! https://t.co/myi6owHIQN pic.twitter.com/GIy976BhLN — “All Ego” Ethan Page (@OfficialEGO) July 2, 2022

Page also took a beefcake snapshot to plug his Patreon.

Full blown Photoshoot of me doing my best Ahmed Johnson on https://t.co/BCfZkVQbFQ for the horndogs pic.twitter.com/QPzrx6f6zD — “All Ego” Ethan Page (@OfficialEGO) July 2, 2022

Maybe Page would have better luck in that outfit next time he wrestles Orange Cassidy.

With Page paying up, the ball is now in the court of Brian Pillman Jr. to eat an entire wheel of cheese.

I’ve said it once and I’ll say it again. If I get to 100k twitter followers…



I will eat an entire wheel of cheese https://t.co/CdVlPk5yxV — Brian Pillman Jr. (@FlyinBrianJr) June 21, 2022

That concludes this hard-hitting news story. Hopefully it brought a chuckle to the day.

What would you like to see Ethan Page do if he gets one million Twitter followers?