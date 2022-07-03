Ethan Page wore Daisy Dukes to prove he is a man of his word

Ethan Page may be a slithery snake in AEW, but it turns out that he is a man of his word when it comes to social media.
Page was encroaching on crossing the 100,000 follower threshold on Twitter. To give the number a boost, Page presented the idea of posing in Daisy Dukes to spray water from a hose with giant balloons in the background as a way to celebrate.
When I get to 100k twitter followers …— “All Ego” Ethan Page (@OfficialEGO) June 21, 2022
I’ll take a photo in daisy dukes, spraying water out of a hose & have giant balloons behind me that say 100k
- Ethan Page
Ps. Hope this happens in the summer
Page achieved his goal, so it was time to fulfill his promise. Page did just that to prove he is a man of his word.
These are my wife's shorts & my neighbors watched me do this ...— “All Ego” Ethan Page (@OfficialEGO) July 2, 2022
But a promise, is a promise!
Thank You all for 100k on twitter! https://t.co/myi6owHIQN pic.twitter.com/GIy976BhLN
Page also took a beefcake snapshot to plug his Patreon.
Full blown Photoshoot of me doing my best Ahmed Johnson on https://t.co/BCfZkVQbFQ for the horndogs pic.twitter.com/QPzrx6f6zD— “All Ego” Ethan Page (@OfficialEGO) July 2, 2022
Maybe Page would have better luck in that outfit next time he wrestles Orange Cassidy.
With Page paying up, the ball is now in the court of Brian Pillman Jr. to eat an entire wheel of cheese.
I’ve said it once and I’ll say it again. If I get to 100k twitter followers…— Brian Pillman Jr. (@FlyinBrianJr) June 21, 2022
I will eat an entire wheel of cheese https://t.co/CdVlPk5yxV
That concludes this hard-hitting news story. Hopefully it brought a chuckle to the day.
What would you like to see Ethan Page do if he gets one million Twitter followers?
