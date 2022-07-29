AEW’s Battle of the Belts 3 is coming up on Saturday night, Aug. 6, at 8 pm ET on the TNT network. As you might conclude from the name of the show, the one hour card consists entirely of title matches.

The first such title match was announced on tonight’s (July 29) episode of AEW Rampage. Claudio Castagnoli will defend the ROH world championship against Konosuke Takeshita.

Hot off his first singles World Title win at #DeathBeforeDishonor, newly crowned @ringofhonor World Champion @ClaudioCSRO puts the title on the line for the first time ever, against rising Japanese star @takesoup at #AEWBattleOfTheBelts III on Saturday August 6 at 8/7c on TNT! pic.twitter.com/QLtENBq1w2 — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) July 30, 2022

Takeshita recently had a series of great matches on Dynamite and Rampage against the likes of Jon Moxley, Eddie Kingston, Hangman Page, and Jay Lethal. He hasn’t come out on the winning side of these fights, but that didn’t stop Tony Khan from giving Konosuke a title shot against Claudio.

As of this writing, no other matches have been announced for Battle of the Belts 3. We’re only eight days away from show time, so a couple more matches will have to be announced very soon.

Which other title bouts do you anticipate seeing at Battle of the Belts 3, Cagesiders?