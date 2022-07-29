The injury bug bites two more AEW wrestlers

AEW just got Jungle Boy and Bryan Danielson back from injury. Adam Cole and Kyle O’Reilly’s returns were announced for next Wednesday’s Dynamite. The company reportedly hopes to have Kenny Omega and CM Punk back soon.

Have they weathered the injury storm?

That kind of weather never goes away completely in pro wrestling, and today (July 29) brings reports of two more AEW wrestlers who are banged up.

Dax Harwood wasn’t hiding the fact he was hurting after FTR’s latest epic with The Briscoes last Saturday at Death Before Dishonor.

The day after Death Before Dishonor. Swollen eye, stiff neck, fucked up shoulder, but you keep going. All for the love of the game.



Credit: @cjdowney pic.twitter.com/EygEaS2mG7 — Uncle Dax FTR (@DaxFTR) July 27, 2022

That “fucked up shoulder” is a torn labrum, per this week’s Wrestling Observer Newsletter. That’s the same injury Cole has been working through for months. No word yet on Dax’s plans, but by the sounds of that tweet, I wouldn’t expect him to take too much time off. He & Cash Wheeler have talked about recognizing how special the run FTR are on this year is. If he can wrestle while treating the shoulder non-surgically, that’s probably what “the love of the game” will dictate.

Another report, this one from PWInsider. On their Elite site, Insider says that Dante Martin suffered a knee injury while wrestling Sammy Guevara on the July 27 Dynamite. His exact diagnosis is unknown, but Martin was favoring his right leg during the match, and seen on crutches backstage afterwards.

Here’s hoping that Martin’s injury isn’t too severe. He’s already working singles because his tag partner and brother Dante is out with injuries suffered in a car accident. That happened just after Dante returned from an ACL tear.