Here’s a place to check results and comment along with a new episode of AEW Rampage, airing tonight at 10 pm ET on TNT.

The latest edition of AEW’s Friday night show comes our way on tape from DCU Center in Worcester, Massachusetts (spoilers are here, if you’re interested - and if you are and chose to discuss them in the comments, please use the spoiler tag).

Tonight’s episode features Ruby Soho vs. Anna Jay in the main event.

Also set for tonight: Orange Cassidy & Best Friends vs. Jay Lethal, Sonjay Dutt, and Satnam Singh, Matt Sydal vs. Lee Moriarty, Leon Ruffin vs. Ethan Page, ROH World Champion Claudio Castagnoli addresses the fans, and more!

AEW RAMPAGE RESULTS FOR JULY 29