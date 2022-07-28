Shortly after Jonathan Gresham dropped the Ring of Honor world championship to Claudio Castagnoli last weekend at Death Before Dishonor, it was reported that Gresham requested his release from AEW and ROH. Gresham apparently felt disrespected over a lack of communication and cursed out Tony Khan in a meeting.

Earlier today, Fightful Select reported new details on the situation. Even though both sides confirmed things got heated between Gresham and Khan, it doesn’t appear that a bridge was burned. In fact, the AEW side respected Gresham’s professionalism in going through with the match despite his unhappiness.

Even though Khan has previously indicated he will release talent who make such a request, Fightful was unable to confirm that Gresham has actually been released. For what it’s worth, it doesn’t sound like Gresham’s situation is related to Tully Blanchard leaving AEW and ROH, which happened right around the same time.

As far as the initial report’s claim that Gresham is done with wrestling for a while after he finishes his current obligations this month, most of his peers believe he loves wrestling too much for that to be true.

How do you think the situation between Gresham and Khan will be resolved, Cagesiders?