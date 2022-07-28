Bryan Danielson wins, even when he loses

The ratings and viewership data are in for last night’s (July 27) episode of AEW Dynamite.

Per Showbuzz Daily, Dynamite netted 976,000 viewers for a 0.33 rating point in the 18-49 year old demographic. Dynamite finished second place in the demo rating on cable for the night.

Dynamite’s overall audience increased from last week’s 910,000 viewers, and the demo rating ticked up slightly from last week’s 0.32.

This was Dynamite’s “Fight for the Fallen” episode, where the main draws appeared to be Bryan Danielson’s comeback loss against Daniel Garcia and Jon Moxley defending the interim AEW world championship against RUSH. There was a lot of Ricky Starks on the episode too, first in a successful FTW title defense against Danhausen, then immediately losing the gold to HOOK, only to be betrayed by Powerhouse Hobbs. Thunder Rosa defended her women’s championship as well, and Jungle Boy called Christian a big pussy.

Add it all up and Dynamite’s viewership moved a lot closer towards that elusive round number of one million viewers. Who needs barbed wire and shark cages when you can instead have Bryan Danielson?

Dynamite didn’t finish first on cable thanks to Major League Baseball action in the form of the New York Yankees vs. New York Mets. The baseball game brought in over two million viewers and a demo rating of 0.50.

Here’s a breakdown of AEW viewership and rating in the 18-49 demo over the last year:

