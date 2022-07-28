AEW Rampage spoilers for July 29: Anna Jay name change, fan altercation, Evan Bourne sucks, more!

AEW rolled into DCU Center in Worcester, Massachusetts, for yesterday’s episode of Dynamite, where they also taped tomorrow night’s (July 29) episode of Rampage.

AEW has advertised four matches for the card on Friday night. Let’s see how the results panned out, courtesy of spoilers from F4WOnline and Wrestling Observer Radio:

Orange Cassidy & Best Friends defeated Jay Lethal, Satnam Singh, and Sonjay Dutt. This was a “total comedy match” with Cassidy pinning Dutt for the finish. The heels attacked the babyfaces after the match, leading to Wardlow coming out for the save.

Ethan Page beat Leon Ruffin. Scorpio Sky and Dan Lambert were not ringside for this match.

Lee Moriarty defeated Matt Sydal. Moriarty was cheered despite being the heel, and there was a chant of “Evan Bourne sucks” at one point. Stokely Hathaway came out towards the finish and helped Moriarty. Moriarty accepted Hathaway’s business card after the match. There was “an altercation between Stokely and Lee and a fan” as they were leaving, which will likely be edited out of the broadcast.

New ROH World Champion Claudio Castagnoli and William Regal were in the ring with Tony Schiavone for a promo. Claudio received maybe the biggest pop of the night and “You deserve it” chants. Claudio brought out Wheeler Yuta, but they were interrupted by Chris Jericho at the commentary table. A match between Jericho and Yuta was set up for Dynamite next week. If Yuta wins, he will replace Jericho in the world championship match against Jon Moxley at Quake at the Lake.

Anna Jay-A-S defeated Ruby Soho in the main event. Jay was introduced with this new name that was first mentioned on Dynamite (though I’m not sure if it is spelled “Anna Jay-A-S,” “Anna JayAS,” or “Anna JAS”). Before the match, there was a problem with a pre-tape that they tried to play three times. “About half the crowd” was gone by the time this match began, so the ring lights were turned down. Anna won the match after taking off Ruby’s arm brace and choking her with it.

