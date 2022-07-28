 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

House of Black plans to recruit Miro, bury Darby Allin

Last Wednesday, when Miro arrived in the midst of House of Black’s assault of Sting, I assumed The Redeemer was there to get revenge on Malakai Black for costing him the All-Atlantic title at Forbidden Door.

A lot of folks pointed out Miro’s sunglasses, tinted darker on one side than the other. And that he let Black pass rather than attack. So, mea culpa... I both missed those signs and glossed over the contents of his post-Forbidden Door promos, instead listening to my own fantasy booking of a big face turn for the former Miro. Maybe that’s the end point of this program, but it’s clear we’re not jumping right to it.

Miro wasn’t on the July 27 Dynamite, but Black was. He’s definitely recruiting the Bulgarian to the House. He probably believes that, as it did with Julia Hart, the mist made Miro more susceptible to his charms. I still think I’d rather see The Redeemer with an arena full of people cheering him as he dismantles the Kings of the Black Throne than him sitting on said Throne. But Malakai’s got me intrigued.

That wasn’t the only scheme HoB has, either. Brody King wants to follow up on his in and out of ring domination of Darby Allin by beating Sting’s young partner in his signature match...

No date for their next, and likely final, tilt. But how confident is King that he can put Darby in a coffin?

Let us know where you think Miro’s allegiances lie, and what you think Allin’s chances of survival are. And check out the rest of the highlights from last night’s Dynamite. As usual, AEW doles out YouTube videos slowly. But we’ve compiled what they’ve released as of this morning in a playlist, and tried to catch you up with the rest of the episode via Twitter clips below that.

