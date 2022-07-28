Last Wednesday, when Miro arrived in the midst of House of Black’s assault of Sting, I assumed The Redeemer was there to get revenge on Malakai Black for costing him the All-Atlantic title at Forbidden Door.

A lot of folks pointed out Miro’s sunglasses, tinted darker on one side than the other. And that he let Black pass rather than attack. So, mea culpa... I both missed those signs and glossed over the contents of his post-Forbidden Door promos, instead listening to my own fantasy booking of a big face turn for the former Miro. Maybe that’s the end point of this program, but it’s clear we’re not jumping right to it.

Miro wasn’t on the July 27 Dynamite, but Black was. He’s definitely recruiting the Bulgarian to the House. He probably believes that, as it did with Julia Hart, the mist made Miro more susceptible to his charms. I still think I’d rather see The Redeemer with an arena full of people cheering him as he dismantles the Kings of the Black Throne than him sitting on said Throne. But Malakai’s got me intrigued.

That wasn’t the only scheme HoB has, either. Brody King wants to follow up on his in and out of ring domination of Darby Allin by beating Sting’s young partner in his signature match...

#HouseOfBlack sends a message to Miro but Brody King isn't done with Darby Allin challenging him to a Coffin Match



Tune in NOW to #AEWDynamite #FightForTheFallen LIVE on TBS!

No date for their next, and likely final, tilt. But how confident is King that he can put Darby in a coffin?

Let us know where you think Miro’s allegiances lie, and what you think Allin’s chances of survival are. And check out the rest of the highlights from last night’s Dynamite. As usual, AEW doles out YouTube videos slowly. But we’ve compiled what they’ve released as of this morning in a playlist, and tried to catch you up with the rest of the episode via Twitter clips below that.

Jericho Challenges Jon Moxley for the AEW Interim World Title

The Cold Hearted Handsome Devil HOOK is the NEW FTW Champion

Daniel Garcia takes Out Bryan Danielson to Pick Up a Huge Win

Bulldog Choke by Jon Moxley puts Rush to sleep, and the Champion retains!

#AEW World Trios Championship Tournament is coming soon to AEW, the finals will be at #AEWAllOut Sunday, Sept. 4th LIVE on PPV!



Tune in NOW to #AEWDynamite Fight For The Fallen LIVE on TBS!

Ricky Starks pours his heart out and Powerhouse Hobbs breaks all of our hearts by turning on his tag team partner!

.@lucha_angel1 bringing some backup as he goes 1-on-1 with @SammyGuevara later tonight at #AEWDynamite #FightForTheFallen

Eddie Kingston, Ruby Soho and Ortiz come to the rescue of Skye Blue as she was getting assaulted by Anna Jay and Tay Conti!

Last week, a bitter #GunnClub attacked #TheAcclaimed after the Rap Battle! This Friday on #AEWRampage, The Acclaimed drops a music video specifying some critical match details!

"If you hesitate for a moment tonight, I am going to take advantage of you." #BlackpoolCombatClub's @bryandanielson is BACK in action to face #JAS' @GarciaWrestling for tonight's main event on #AEWDynamite #FightForTheFallen!

Things get VERY personal here, with Jungle Boy in regards to Christian Cage!

Christian Cage responds with some cutting words of his own!

The first 2-time #AEW Tag Team Champions @youngbucks talk #AEW World Trios Titles until an awkward encounter with old friend Hangman @theAdamPage!



Tune in NOW to #AEWDynamite #FightForTheFallen on TBS!

While Swerve managed to beat the team of Tony Nese and Mark Sterling on his own, Josh Woods was seemingly taking care of business with Swerve's tag team partner, Keith Lee backstage!

#AndStill!!! Thunder Rosa is still your #AEW Women's World Champion after an incredible match against Miyu Yamashita!

