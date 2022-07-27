Bryan Danielson upset in his return match

Bryan Danielson hadn’t wrestled since Double or Nothing. For his highly anticipated return match against Daniel Garcia on the July 27 Dynamite, he didn’t hesitate to play into concerns that he’d come back too soon from his latest concussion.

Doc Sampson checking on a bloodied Danielson, but Garcia is not done with this fight yet. Watch #AEWDynamite #FightForTheFallen LIVE on @TBSNetwork right now! pic.twitter.com/RRMF7n3XiL — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) July 28, 2022

The American Dragon overcame some sluggishness to go blow-for-blow and hold-for-hold with the younger technician down the stretch, and looked to have Garcia handled after hitting a Busaiku Knee and getting ready to apply the LeBell Lock.

That was so close to victory for Bryan Danielson! Shoulder capture sup Watch #AEWDynamite #FightForTheFallen LIVE on @TBSNetwork right now! pic.twitter.com/0A6a5hHd8R — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) July 28, 2022

But an arm emerged from the ring apron to grab hold of Bryan’s leg before he could deliver a follow-up. Garcia seized on the opening, and pulled off a huge upset when Danielson passed out in a deep Sharpshooter.

What an upset here; @GarciaWrestling just got the biggest win of his career, with a sneaky assist by @RealJakeHager! #AEWDynamite #FightForTheFallen is LIVE on @TBSNetwork right now! pic.twitter.com/olJIhgLTkb — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) July 28, 2022

The mysterious hand turned out to belong to Jake Hager, who joined Garcia in the ring with Chris Jericho (who was working commentary) to celebrate Jericho Appreciation Society’s latest win over Blackpool Combat Club and their allies.

Get complete results and coverage of everything from tonight’s Dynamite here.