AEW Trios Championship Tournament announced, to culminate at All Out

A Trios championship been rumored for a long time, with reports indicating that Tony Khan was holding off on introducing the belts until Kenny Omega was healthy so he could pursue them with The Young Bucks.

Does this mean Omega is close to returning? Or did TK decide he couldn’t wait any longer? We’ll find out soon enough, because a tournament to crown the first champs is coming to our screens next month. The first AEW Trios champions will be crowned on Sun., Sept. 4 at All Out in Chicagoland.

#AEW World Trios Championship Tournament is coming soon to AEW, the finals will be at #AEWAllOut Sunday, Sept. 4th LIVE on PPV!



No word on teams yet, but there lots of factions like House of Black, Blackpool Combat Club & Jericho Appreciation Society that can field teams. A non-tournament six-man was already booked between Best Friends and Jay Lethal, Satnam Singh & Sonjay Dutt for this week’s Rampage. Later, we also got a tease of a reunion between Hangman Page & The Bucks. Read into that what you will about Omega’s availability.

Who else do you think will be in the field? What do you think of these belts?